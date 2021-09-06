Website Logo
  • Monday, September 06, 2021
Entertainment

Tovino Thomas’ superhero film Minnal Murali to premiere on Netflix

Minnal Murali poster (Photo from Tovino Thomas’ Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas was slated to release last year, but due to the pandemic, the movie didn’t hit the big screens.

In March this year, Thomas had shared a motion poster and had announced that the film will release during Onam 2021. But, due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the makers once again had to postpone the release.

Now, Minnal Murali is all set to premiere on Netflix.

Thomas took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He tweeted, “From Kurukkanmoola to the world, Minnal Murali is all set to strike worldwide. Striking soon on @netflixIndia . Ithu minnum! #MinnalOnNetflix https://youtu.be/36P09Z1t5gU @SophiaPaul66 @basiljoseph25 @VladRimburg @kevinpaul90 @cedinp @shaanrahman @sushindt @AjuVarghesee @netflix.”

While the movie is made in Malayalam, it will be dubbed and streamed in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film also stars Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan.

Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali revolves around a guy named Jaison who gets superpowers after being struck by lightning. The teaser of the film was released last year, and it had received a good response.

Well, in the past few months, we have seen a lot of interesting regional content on Netflix. So, the expectations from Minnal Murali are also quite high.

Eastern Eye

