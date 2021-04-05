Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sanchez faces online racist abuse

DEFENDER Davinson Sanchez was subjected to racist abuse on social media following Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle on Sunday (4).







The 24-year-old Colombian posted a picture of the abusive messages on his Instagram Stories after the match, saying “Nothing changes”.

Tottenham said it was “disgusted” and wanted social media platforms to take actions.

“We are disgusted by the racist messages received by Davinson Sanchez today and are calling on social media platforms to take action.







“We stand with you, @daosanchez26, and all those continuing to suffer abuse online.”

Sanchez became the latest footballer to get racially abused online after West Brom striker Callum Robinson Swansea City’s Jamal Lowe.

Earlier, Thierry Henry announced that he was leaving social media until the platforms take more actions against accounts indulging in abuse online.











