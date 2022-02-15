Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 15, 2022
HEADLINE STORY

Top Indian universities plan British campuses

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addresses students at the Indian Institute of Technology’s (IIT) Kharagpur campus. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

LEADING Indian universities are in discussions to opening campuses in Britain, as a former education minister urges to “roll out the red carpet” for India’s top institutes.

The graduates of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), who run top tech companies including Sundar Pichai, the head of Google, can open their campus in the UK, said Lord Johnson of Marylebone, the former universities minister.

As reported by The Times, in her recent speech at an event, Gaitri Kumar, the Indian high commissioner said there are talks to strengthen educational ties between India and Britain.

“Foreign institutes of repute are invited to establish branches of their institutions in India,” she was quoted as saying.

“We have in fact only last week shared the desire of our IITs to open campuses in the UK and it has been well received. I’m extremely enthused by the responses. This is something I’ll be working on immediately to get IITs and interested universities working together. India would like partners to consider her as more than just a market for education.”

The main entrance of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Students from China dominate UK universities even more compared to students that come from the EU. The number of Indian students has been lower, but there has been a surge mostly due to visa changes.

Data released last week by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (Hesa) showed that the number of first year Chinese students fell by 5 per cent between 2019-20 and 2020-21 to 99,160 while the number of Indian students rose by 27 per cent to 53,015.

Johnson thinks Indian students at UK universities could overtake Chinese students within three years.

The latest official data show a further surge in Indian students in the UK, to nearly 84,000 in 2021-22. “At this rate, they will overtake the Chinese student population within three years as the single largest group on campus.

“The Turing Scheme, the UK study abroad programme that replaced Erasmus+, has just offered its first funded placements for the 2021-22 academic year. Disappointingly, only 3.5 per cent of participants chose India. Both Delhi and London should ensure that proportion increases. The UK government should make clear it is prepared to roll out the red carpet.”

“So many CEOs of top companies are from our IITs, the government of India set up a committee to explore opening up in other countries. This could be as a standalone university or embedded in a leading university in the UK,” a spokesman for the High Commission of India in London was quoted as saying.

The official added that Cambridge, Exeter, King’s College London and Birmingham universities had shown an interest. “It’s a work in progress and responses have been very encouraging,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

