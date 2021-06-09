Website Logo
  Thursday, June 10, 2021
Entertainment

Tom Hiddleston expresses love for Shah Rukh Khan and Chennai in new video

Tom Hiddleston (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for the American Theatre Wing)

By: MohnishSingh

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors on Earth, who enjoys a massive fan following in every part of the world. The Bollywood superstar has another fan in Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston, who is globally popular for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 40-year-old actor gushed about SRK in a special video for his fans in India. In the video, which has been posted on the official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar, Hiddleston plays the game of Word Association. When asked about his first thought on India, the British star said, “Shah Rukh Khan”.  He referred to the Bollywood superstar again when the word “Bollywood” came up.

Hiddleston also revealed that he has a special connection with the Indian city of Chennai.  “Chennai. My Akka (elder sister) lives there. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great,” he said.

The actor can be currently seen in the Disney+ series Loki, wherein he reprises his eponymous role of the God of Mischief from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He has previously played Loki in six MCU movies, namely Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Endgame (2019).

The series shares continuity with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline.

Created by Michael Waldron, the show is directed by Kate Herron and executive produced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. It also stars Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in important roles.

Loki premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday.

Eastern Eye

