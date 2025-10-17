Did Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas call it quits despite engagement rumours and helicopter adventures?

Highlights:

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have ended their relationship after nine months of dating

They got together in February but decided they work better as friends

They will still appear together in the supernatural thriller Deeper despite the split

Ana previously dated Ben Affleck; Tom's last major romance was with Katie Holmes

The pair attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday and an Oasis gig at Wembley

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have called it quits after nine months, sources say. The Hollywood stars, who started dating back in February, have gone their separate ways. But it’s not messy, apparently they’re still on good terms. The spark, people say, just kind of fizzled out.

Why did Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas split?

According to sources talking to The Sun, “Tom and Ana had a good time, but their time as a couple ran its course.” They’re staying friends, no bad blood, but dating? Not happening. “They realised they weren’t going to go the distance,” the insider added.

Some might be surprised since there were whispers about engagement, even a “space wedding” floating around. Turns out, that wasn’t real.

Will Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas still work together?

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas relationship timeline

The romance kicked off in Vermont, hand-holding, photo ops, the whole thing. From there, it moved quickly: a private jet to Madrid, celebrating Ana’s 37th birthday in London with selfies and nights out. They didn’t avoid public appearances either: David Beckham’s 50th in May, and an Oasis concert at Wembley. Tom even gave Ana helicopter rides a few times.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise’s past relationships

Ana, known for Knives Out, No Time to Die, and Ballerina, was previously with Ben Affleck for about ten months. Tom hasn’t had a serious romance since Katie Holmes. He’s been married three times; to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Holmes.