Did Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas call it quits despite engagement rumours and helicopter adventures?

After nine months together, the couple goes their separate ways.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spark dating rumours with Vermont getaway and public PDA
X/@TheCinesthetic/Instagram/Vogue/People
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have ended their relationship after nine months of dating
  • They got together in February but decided they work better as friends
  • They will still appear together in the supernatural thriller Deeper despite the split
  • Ana previously dated Ben Affleck; Tom’s last major romance was with Katie Holmes
  • The pair attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday and an Oasis gig at Wembley

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have called it quits after nine months, sources say. The Hollywood stars, who started dating back in February, have gone their separate ways. But it’s not messy, apparently they’re still on good terms. The spark, people say, just kind of fizzled out.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas photographed holding hands in Vermont sparking romance talk during 'Deeper' preps www.easterneye.biz


Why did Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas split?

According to sources talking to The Sun, “Tom and Ana had a good time, but their time as a couple ran its course.” They’re staying friends, no bad blood, but dating? Not happening. “They realised they weren’t going to go the distance,” the insider added.

Some might be surprised since there were whispers about engagement, even a “space wedding” floating around. Turns out, that wasn’t real.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted leaving a London heliport, sparking dating rumours X/Tom Cruise News


Will Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas still work together?

Yes. Professional commitments aren’t stopping. They’ll still work together on Deeper, a supernatural thriller that’s on hold. “She’s already cast, so they’ll be on set together,” a source said.


Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas relationship timeline

The romance kicked off in Vermont, hand-holding, photo ops, the whole thing. From there, it moved quickly: a private jet to Madrid, celebrating Ana’s 37th birthday in London with selfies and nights out. They didn’t avoid public appearances either: David Beckham’s 50th in May, and an Oasis concert at Wembley. Tom even gave Ana helicopter rides a few times.

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas Ana de Armas keeps it professional despite romance speculation with Tom Cruise Instagram/Vogue/People


Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise’s past relationships

Ana, known for Knives Out, No Time to Die, and Ballerina, was previously with Ben Affleck for about ten months. Tom hasn’t had a serious romance since Katie Holmes. He’s been married three times; to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Holmes.

