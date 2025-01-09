Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Six dead in stampede at India's Tirupati temple

The incident occurred as thousands of devotees rushed to secure free passes to visit the temple, popularly known as Tirupati.

Tirupati-temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which operates the temple, apologised for the incident and promised action against those responsible. (Photo: X/@TTDevasthanams)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 09, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

AT LEAST six people have died and 35 were injured in a stampede near the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident occurred as thousands of devotees rushed to secure free passes to visit the temple, popularly known as Tirupati.

The period from Friday to 19 January is considered auspicious for visiting the deity at the nearly 2,000-year-old temple.

The stampede happened on Wednesday evening as people gathered outside a school where state authorities had set up counters to issue tickets from Thursday.

"The stampede took place when the gate was opened," said S Venkateswar, the district collector. "About 2,500 people pushed through the gate... a few fell."

Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the stampede. Tickets for the temple, usually priced at 300 rupees (£2.84), are typically sold online.

Video footage shared by ANI shows police struggling to manage the large crowd as people jostled for passes.

Venkateswar added that about a dozen of the 35 injured people taken to hospital remain under treatment.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which operates the temple, apologised for the incident and promised action against those responsible.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on X, saying, "My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones."

(With inputs from agencies)

andhra pradeshsri venkateswara swamytirupati templetirupati temple stampedetirupati stampede

Related News

Two men jailed for trying to smuggle migrants into UK
News

Two men jailed for trying to smuggle migrants into UK

Nijjar murder
Featured

Four Indians accused of Nijjar’s murder granted bail in Canada

Suhas-Subramanyam-Getty
News

Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam takes oath on Gita

US police officer responsible for Jaahnavi Kandula’s death fired
News

US police officer responsible for Jaahnavi Kandula’s death fired

More For You

Indian American doctor struck off register over human trafficking

The medical license has been permanently revoked for illegally recruiting and harbouring two Indian women to be household servants for low pay. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Indian American doctor struck off register over human trafficking

THE medical license of an Indian American physician has been permanently revoked for illegally recruiting and harbouring two Indian women to be household servants for low pay.

Dr Harsha Sahni, who maintained a rheumatology practice in Colonia, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to conceal and harbour aliens and filing a false tax return last February.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daljit Nagra departs as chair of Royal Society of Literature

Daljit Nagra (Photo: RSL)

Daljit Nagra departs as chair of Royal Society of Literature


THE Royal Society of Literature (RSL) has announced the departure of Daljit Nagra, a well-known British Indian poet, as its chair at the conclusion of his four-year term.

Amid some frenzied UK media speculation over the leadership of the 204-year-old home for Britain’s literary talent, the charity also confirmed that its director will be stepping down at the end March. It comes in the wake of rows over freedom of speech and accusations that the RSL had failed to speak out in favour of some writers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Los-Angeles-wildfires-Getty

The fires have destroyed hundreds of homes in Pacific Palisades, a high-profile area known for its multimillion-dollar residences. (Photo: Getty Images)

Celebrities evacuate as Los Angeles wildfires destroy homes

CELEBRITIES including actors, musicians, and other public figures were among tens of thousands affected by deadly wildfires in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The entertainment industry has largely paused, with events such as a major awards show and a Pamela Anderson film premiere cancelled as firefighters combat flames driven by hurricane-force winds.

Keep ReadingShow less
People-smuggling-Getty

Last year, 36,816 people were detected making the crossing, a 25 per cent increase from 2023 and the second-highest annual total on record. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sanctions to target people smugglers under new plan

THE GOVERNMENT has announced plans to impose economic sanctions on people smugglers in an effort to curb migrant crossings in small boats over the Channel.

The proposed measures, described as the world’s first “standalone sanctions regime” targeting people smugglers, aim to address the issue by sanctioning individuals and groups facilitating these dangerous journeys.

Keep ReadingShow less
China’s mega dam sparks growing concerns in India

The £109.4 billion project is in the fragile Himalayan region, prone to earthquakes

China’s mega dam sparks growing concerns in India

CHINA on Monday (6) reiterated its plan to build the world’s biggest dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet near the Indian border. This follows New Delhi’s concerns raised last Friday (3), stating that it will “monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests.”

The project, estimated to cost around $137 billion (£109.4bn), is located in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region along a tectonic plate boundary where earthquakes occur frequently.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications