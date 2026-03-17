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Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed to host first ‘Saturday Night Live UK' episodes

The UK version will follow the structure that made the original a long-running success

Tina Fey, Dornan & Riz Ahmed

Each 75-minute episode will be broadcast live from London at 10pm local time

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Tina Fey to host debut episode of Saturday Night Live UK
  • Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed to follow as hosts
  • Show to air live from London, mirroring the original format

A transatlantic debut

Saturday Night Live UK is set to launch with a familiar face leading its first episode. Tina Fey, a long-time part of the original Saturday Night Live, will host the inaugural broadcast on March 21.

She will be joined by indie band Wet Leg as the first musical guest, alongside a newly assembled cast that includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Star hosts line up for opening weeks

Following Fey’s opening episode, Jamie Dornan will take over hosting duties on March 28, with Wolf Alice as the musical act.

The third episode, scheduled for April 4, will be hosted by Riz Ahmed, who is currently launching a new comedy series titled Bait. The episode will feature a performance by Kasabian.

Familiar format, new setting

The UK version will follow the structure that made the original a long-running success. Each 75-minute episode will be broadcast live from London at 10pm local time, before becoming available on Peacock the following day after airing on Sky One and Now.

Like its American counterpart, the show will be written and rehearsed during the week of broadcast, culminating in a live episode featuring an opening monologue, topical sketches, musical performances and the satirical “Weekend Update” segment.

Behind the scenes, SNL creator Lorne Michaels has been in London alongside fellow alum Seth Meyers, overseeing preparations as the cast and writers gear up for the launch.

jamie dornantina feyriz ahmedsaturday night live uk

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