Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed to host first ‘Saturday Night Live UK' episodes

Highlights

Tina Fey to host debut episode of Saturday Night Live UK

Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed to follow as hosts

Show to air live from London, mirroring the original format

A transatlantic debut

Saturday Night Live UK is set to launch with a familiar face leading its first episode. Tina Fey, a long-time part of the original Saturday Night Live, will host the inaugural broadcast on March 21.

She will be joined by indie band Wet Leg as the first musical guest, alongside a newly assembled cast that includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Star hosts line up for opening weeks

Following Fey’s opening episode, Jamie Dornan will take over hosting duties on March 28, with Wolf Alice as the musical act.

The third episode, scheduled for April 4, will be hosted by Riz Ahmed, who is currently launching a new comedy series titled Bait. The episode will feature a performance by Kasabian.

Familiar format, new setting

The UK version will follow the structure that made the original a long-running success. Each 75-minute episode will be broadcast live from London at 10pm local time, before becoming available on Peacock the following day after airing on Sky One and Now.

Like its American counterpart, the show will be written and rehearsed during the week of broadcast, culminating in a live episode featuring an opening monologue, topical sketches, musical performances and the satirical “Weekend Update” segment.

Behind the scenes, SNL creator Lorne Michaels has been in London alongside fellow alum Seth Meyers, overseeing preparations as the cast and writers gear up for the launch.