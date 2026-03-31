Tilda's 'Live Like You Mean It' campaign aims to make everyday meals special

Highlights

Nationwide campaign emphasises the importance of care and flavour in everyday meals.

Multi-channel rollout includes TV, online, radio, and podcast platforms.

Designed to deepen emotional connection between Tilda and shoppers across the UK.

Tilda is increasing its investment with its largest campaign yet, called ‘Live Like You Mean It’. The campaign aims to raise brand awareness, attract shoppers, and grow the premium rice category.

It focuses on the role of food in bringing people together and highlights that every meal deserves extra care, quality, and flavour.

Starting 1st April, the campaign will appear nationwide on TV, including Married at First Sight Australia and Gogglebox, plus VoD, YouTube, radio, and podcasts.

Special partnerships include Capital, Capital Xtra, Alan Carr’s Bottom’s Up, and The Romesh Ranganathan Show. The campaign is expected to reach 65 per cent of UK adults, keeping Tilda visible at key mealtimes.

With a new bold and playful look, Tilda shows a modern side while staying true to its heritage of quality and care.

Using relatable humour, storytelling, and food imagery, the campaign encourages people to make everyday meals feel more special.

Shopper connection focus

Anna Beheshti, head of Marketing at Tilda, said: “‘Live Like You Mean It’ is all about celebrating food as one of the best ways to show you care.

It puts Tilda at the heart of the table and shows how the right ingredients can make meals memorable.”

She added that the campaign helps Tilda connect with shoppers while reinforcing its reputation as a trusted kitchen staple.

From choosing high-quality grains to creating versatile products, Tilda aims to make cooking easy and enjoyable.

Retailers can expect more visibility and engagement from shoppers. The campaign, developed with London-based creative agency Isobel and media buying led by Goodstuff, is designed to make the brand feel meaningful, relatable, and relevant to a new generation of food lovers.