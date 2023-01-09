Website Logo
  • Monday, January 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

ASIA

TikTok video claiming Asians are ‘better’ photographers than Brits goes viral

In Mark O’Dea’s clip, an Asian man and a woman appear to make better photographic efforts than their British counterparts.

Image credit: Instagram/Mark O’dea (ALAMARK!)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A video claiming Asians are “better” photographers than Britons has gone viral on social media with its producer Mark O’Dea saying he always preferred Asians to take his images.

In the TikTok video, the Malaysia-based British YouTuber and television presenter Mark O’Dea compares the photographic efforts of a UK man and an Asian woman and then appreciates the latter’s commitment.

The clip posted last week begins with O’Dea saying he was “not being racist”. Then he asks a British man to take his photograph. The unidentified man takes a snap and leaves. However, an Asian woman who also agrees to take the YouTuber’s image takes several shots, suggests angles and even gets to the ground to capture his pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark O’dea (ALAMARK!) (@markodea8)


“I am not being racist, but whenever I go back to the U.K., I will always ask an Asian person to help me take the photo,” O’Dea says in the video which has garnered some 25.8 million views.

“And that is because they are better picture-takers than us Brits, and they put in much more effort,” the Kent-born man says.

While some people agreed with O’Dea, others said the photographic commitment had nothing to do with race but with gender – suggesting women are better than men.

In his follow-up video, a British woman and an Asian man take his photographs. Just like the Asian woman, the Asian man also takes multiple images, rotates the camera and bends his body to take photos.

O’Dea’s caption read: “Don’t be sexist, people… Males are also good photographers – sorry, let me rephrase that – Asian males.”

While one social media user said, “Yeah…told ya. Couldn’t agree more. Hi from Sarawak Malaysia! #ProudAsian,” another person commented, “Hell yeah! Asian power!”

Another person reacted: “This is so true. I always ask [an] Asian tourist to take one. The best and nicest people. Asian myself”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Afghan protesters call for Prince Harry’s trial after his Taliban killings revelation
PAKISTAN
Pakistan: Hindu woman raped & brutally murdered in Sindh province, beheaded body found
News
Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina elected Awami League president for 10th consecutive term
PAKISTAN
US willing to provide Pakistan with funds to enhance border security, prevent attacks from Afghanistan:…
PAKISTAN
Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan next month from London: PML-N leader
SRI LANKA
‘There will be China Go Home campaign soon, and I will lead it,’ warns Lanka…
News
Subrang Arts helps Gujaratis in UK stay rooted to their culture
PAKISTAN
Lt Gen Asim Munir takes command as Pakistan’s 17th Army chief
PAKISTAN
Pakistan floods: High time South Asia come together to combat heavy climate challenges
PAKISTAN
Pakistan used like ‘hired gun’ by US in war against terror: Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
Pakistan names Asim Munir as new chief of powerful army
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka President to convene all-party meet on Tamil minority issues
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW