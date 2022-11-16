TikTok star Mahek Bukhari’s mother tells court she slept with Saqib Hussain twice, says she was being blackmailed

Ansreen says she wanted to end the relationship but he harassed her with their photos

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari (right) with her mother Ansreen

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari’s mother Ansreen claimed a young man who was killed in a high-speed chase earlier this year had blackmailed and harassed her during their relationship.



Saqib Hussain, 21, and his friend of the same age were killed after their Skoda Fabia was hit by one of the two cars pursuing the duo near the Six Hills junction on the A46 on February 11.



Bukhari, Ansreen and six others, all on board the two cars following the Fabia from Leicester, have been charged with murder.



During a hearing at Leicester Crown Court, Ansreen, 46, said she had slept with the man only twice but wanted the end the relationship with him, then aged 19. Her husband had said in an earlier statement that he was unaware of his wife’s affair with Hussain or any other man.



Ansreen told the court that she spoke to Hussain on WhatsApp when she was staying with her niece in London and they first met in Birmingham in August 2020. She said had sex with him at a Travelodge after he “begged” to meet her.



“He was just begging me and begging me. He said, ‘Only once, just come’,” she said, recalling how they had food at a retail park before coming back to the hotel bedroom he had booked.



Asked if she fancied him, she said: “At the beginning I did.”



“I’ve just made the biggest mistake. I was very ashamed and embarrassed”, Ansreen said.



She told the court that Hussain contacted her 10 or 11 times every day after the incident but he got angry when she told him she did want to carry on with the relationship.



She said Hussain had taken their photos together during their first meeting.



“I asked him why he was saving the pictures, and he said, ‘They’re just for me’. I asked him to delete the pictures and at one point he said, ‘I’ve deleted them’.”



The young man later started harassing her, saying he would send the pictures and videos to her husband, she claimed.



She suggested she unwillingly had physical intimacy with him for a second time as she did not want him to release the pictures.