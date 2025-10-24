Skip to content
Thousands mark Diwali and Hindu New Year at Birmingham temple

The two-day celebration at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir included prayers, traditional food offerings, and blessings for families and businesses

Devotees and visitors take part in the arti ceremony at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Oct 24, 2025
THOUSANDS of people gathered at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Pitmaston Road this week to celebrate Diwali and the Hindu New Year. The two-day event, held on October 20 and 22, was one of the largest devotional gatherings in the West Midlands, a statement said.

The temple, also known as the Neasden Temple’s sister site in Birmingham, hosted a range of cultural and religious activities during the celebrations.

Lord mayor of Birmingham, councillor Zafar Iqbal, attended the festivities and praised the organisers and volunteers for their contribution to the community. “I would like to say a huge thank you, on behalf of the whole city, to the volunteers and this congregation for allowing us to come in and for running this space for the benefit of the community,” he said.

Suraj Chavda, a senior volunteer at the temple, said the occasion helped strengthen community ties. “Diwali and the Hindu New Year reaffirm values of goodwill, charity, and harmony across communities in the UK,” he said. “It was heartening to bring joy to the people of Birmingham and share memories that will bring hope and light for the year ahead.”

The celebration included a special ceremony to bless business owners, families, and students for the coming year. One of the main attractions was the annakut — a mountain of food made up of hundreds of freshly prepared vegetarian dishes. The offering, a symbol of gratitude and devotion, was later distributed among volunteers and visitors.

Guests also enjoyed traditional sweets and savoury snacks while exploring stalls with souvenirs and devotional items.

Devotees and visitors admire the annakut during the event

Organisers said the celebration was meant to bring people together in a spirit of unity and service, encouraging reflection and gratitude. Families and friends shared food and exchanged New Year greetings during the event.
