Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

This eight-year-old UK girl shatters world record by naming every capital and currency in the world

“I dedicate this achievement to my grandfather who passed away recently.”

Anne Winston (Photo: [email protected])

By: Pramod Thomas

AN eight-year-old British Indian girl in Cardiff has created the world record as she became the youngest person to recite the capitals of 195 countries along with their currencies in 7 minutes and 15 seconds, according to reports.

Anne Winston from Kerala in southern India achieved the feat during a live-streamed event last week organized by OMG Book of World Records.

She is the elder daughter of Winston Jacob and Jincy Winston and is a year 3 student at Pontprennau Primary School in Cardiff, Wales.

Winston defeated the 10-year-old existing record holder and was presented with a certificate live on air.

“8 yr old Anne Winston from @Pont_Primary has created history by becoming the youngest person to recite the capital cities & currencies for all 195 countries across the world, in a record time of 7min 15 secs in an event by OMG Book of World Records,” Cardiff Council wrote on Twitter.


Her father said that Winston was curious to learn about countries, their capitals and currencies across the world at the age of three.

“What makes this achievement spectacular is her entire knowledge was self-taught over a period of 4 years. From a very young age we noticed Anne had a talent for retaining information and all we did was encourage her. We never thought of achieving any record but we are happy that she secured it,” her father was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“My learning was quite casual, initially on a weekly basis where I used to spend 15 to 20 minutes learning a new set of capitals and currencies. Towards the end, I was practising on a daily basis,” Winston said.

“I dedicate this achievement to my grandfather who passed away recently. I hope my attempt inspires many other children across the world.”

According to reports, the whizz kid has won a number of badminton tournaments in the under-11 category and also practices Kung-Fu and swimming.

Pontprennau headteacher Ian James told the Independent: “Anne is an incredible young girl who adores all aspects of her learning. Her world record demonstrates her superb memory skills and general knowledge. It is a privilege to have Anne as one of our pupils.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Race for Downing Street: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss squabble over tax
News
Calls grow for judicial diversity as data reveal 95 per cent of senior judges in…
News
Home Office response to Channel crossings ‘unacceptable’ says damning report
News
Make alcohol packaging bland, put cigarette-style graphic health warning, say experts
News
This shower habit could trigger heart attack even in young and healthy, deets inside
News
UK’s Border Force approach ineffective in tackling illegal Channel crossings: review
News
Climate emergency is a legacy of colonialism, says Greenpeace UK
News
Rishi Sunak faces image and tax challenges in UK PM run-off
News
In final two, Britain’s foreign minister Liz Truss burnishes her tough image
News
Policy views of final two candidates in race to succeed UK’s Boris Johnson
News
‘No clear evidence’ that chemical imbalance in the brain causes depression, effectiveness of…
News
People of colour bear the brunt of deadly heatwaves in UK, says research
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dr Raisah Sawati, who was struck off for taking a…
Race for Downing Street: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss squabble over…
UK varsities boosted by ‘landmark’ India agreement to recognise qualifications
Calls grow for judicial diversity as data reveal 95 per…
BBC agrees ‘substantial damages’ to ex-royal nanny over Diana interview
Home Office response to Channel crossings ‘unacceptable’ says damning report