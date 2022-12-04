Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

‘There will be China Go Home campaign soon, and I will lead it,’ warns Lanka MP

Rasamanickam stressed that China’s involvement poses a grave threat to Sri Lanka’s sovereignty.

Shanakiyan Rasamanickam (Photo: Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

Sri Lankan MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has warned that he will lead a “ChinaGoHome” campaign if the Chinese Embassy and its government do not work for the benefit of his countrymen and fail to restructure debts, according to local media.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Rasamanickam has raised questions over the Chinese Embassy’s involvement in matters raised in parliament.

“I would like to warn the Chinese, there will be a China Go Home soon, and I will lead it,” Ada Derana, a Sri Lanka-based website, quoted Shanakiyan Rasamanickam as saying.

Speaking in the parliament, Rasamanickam stressed that China’s involvement poses a grave threat to Sri Lanka’s sovereignty. Addressing the Chinese Embassy in his speech, Rasamanickam said that he is ready for a Twitter war if they intend to start it. TNA MP stated that he has raised concerns regarding Chinese debts as he wants Sri Lanka’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to proceed, the Ade Derana report said.

“What does the Chinese Embassy have to do with matters that are discussed within this chamber? I have the privilege to speak in this house. What is the Chinese Embassy’s business to take my comments and speak about them on Twitter?,” Ada Derana quoted Shanakiyan Rasamanickam as saying.

Shanakiyan Rasamanickam said that he had spoken about China’s help with the debt restructuring process. He raised questions that why China, which is an economy of $20 trillion, was not able to write off or delay the debt of Sri Lanka which is just $7.4 billion.

Rasamanickam accused the Chinese government of lending money to Sri Lanka despite being aware of the economic situation of the island nation. He claimed that China knew that Sri Lanka’s economy was collapsing ‘as a guise’ to include the island nation in China’s debt trap.

Speaking in Parliament on November 30, Shanakiyan Rasamanickam accused China of being a friend of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and not the island nation.

He stated that China should support the debt restructuring process if Beijing “truly wishes to stand with the people of Sri Lanka during difficult times.” He blamed China for stalling IMF negotiations with Sri Lanka.

In response to Shanakiyan Rasamanickam’s address, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka made a series of tweets. “Sorry Mr. MP, your understanding is incorrect and incomplete. China is the biggest supporter to Sri Lanka in fighting COVID19 and livelihood relief, including in your district Batticaloa. China is also the first responder to LK’s financial crisis since its default in April,” it said.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Cumbria coal mine project will dent UK reputation, says ex-climate chief Alok Sharma 
News
Bank of England’s Dhingra warns of deeper and longer recession with higher rates
News
UK government could bring in military to ease strike action, says Nadhim Zahawi 
News
Ready for war with India if attacked: Pakistan’s new Army chief Asim Munir
News
My turban reminds me to protect and serve: Met Police Sikh Association chair Ravjeet Gupta
News
Darlington man locked up for 23 weeks for racially abusing girl, family
UK
Duke of Gloucester pays visit to herald Queen Elizabeth’s School’s 450th anniversary
News
Hailey Bieber recently revealed she has ovarian cyst – Should you be worried…
News
Indian greenhouse-in-a-box startup Kheyti among the five winners of The Earthshot Prize
News
An e-tattoo on your palm can tell when you’re stressed out!
News
Two Indian Americans at centre of Hunter Biden’s laptop story
News
‘India is a part of me’: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW