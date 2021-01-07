The year that was, and looking forward in 2021







AS 2020 drew to a close last Thursday (31), East­ern Eye asked some prominent people to reflect on the year and reveal their hopes for 2021.

We asked them:

a. What have you learned about yourself in the past year?

b. How would you reflect on 2020 and what are you looking forward to in 2021?

c. Have you adopted any new habits that you in­tend to continue into 2021?







Sadiq Khan, mayor of London



a. I’m a people person and the need to reduce our social contact has reminded me just how much I enjoy meeting other Londoners. I miss the chats we would have on the Tube or at City Hall events, and I really miss the debate, discussion and conversations you have in an office. Teams and Zoom calls have really helped but it’s not the same as engaging with people face-to-face.

b. To say 2020 was a difficult year would be a massive understatement. The pandemic has changed our capital forever and disproportionately impacted many of our communities. It has exposed and wid­ened inequalities in our society. But it has also shown the strength of our communities, and the way that Londoners stand together to help one another in the face of adversity. The vaccines offer some light at what has felt like a very dark tunnel, and like many Londoners, I am looking for­ward to our capital’s recovery from this vi­rus – including returning to the things we enjoy and seeing the people we’ve missed. Until then we must all continue to obey the rules to help each other and our NHS.







c. Like so many Londoners in 2020, I started cycling again and I intend to use my new bike as much as possible. It’s great exercise and good for my mental health too.

_______________________________________________________

Nihal Arthanayake, BBC presenter

a. I need to make new experiences with the ones I care about the most, rather than rely­ing on and reminiscing about past ex­ploits. I need to make time for things that are important. I lost one of my clos­est friends to Covid last Wednesday (30) and I need to make sure I don’t waste the gift of life.







b. I feel blessed for what I have because so many lost so much in 2020. I saw such ex­treme selfish­ness and foolishness in 2020, but also the very best of humanity. I should concentrate on celebrating the latter and ignoring the former.

c. Playing the piano. I have started and am really enjoying the feel of my left and right hand working together to create music. The chords and the melo­dies, when they combine, give me such an uplift. I never learned to play an instrument as a kid, but now I am proving it is never too late. If the Tokyo Olym­pics take place, I will be going to Japan, so I want to try and learn some basic Japanese. It is a beautiful language and I have the utmost respect for many aspects of Japanese culture. I also have a book to write this year for publication in 2022 and really need to get my head in the game for that. I MUST spend less time on Twitter in 2021.

_______________________________________________________

Dr Kailash Chand, honorary vice-president of the British Medical Association (BMA)



a. Community family and friends are so important. It is good to devote time to oneself, reflect, learn and move on. Never give up – yes, the night is dark and deep, but when was it not permitted to light a small lamp? When the dreamed home you built with affection and love was drowned in destruction, when was it not permitted to pick up little bricks and stones to rebuild a small peaceful hut again?

b. I reached some major milestones in 2020, and 2021 will be the year to put into action all the learning from the reflections in 2020. Basi­cally to live each day fully – life is ephemeral. The corona­virus has shone light on mas­sive inequalities in society; I will continue to fight to level up.

c. Take enough time for medita­tion, regular exercise and healthy food. Social re­sponsibility will be in my mind more so than before. I will stay con­nected to communi­ty, family as well as friends – and if not physical­ly, then virtually.

_______________________________________________________

Sunder Katwala, founder of British Future



a. I surprised myself at the start by quite liking the slowdown of lockdown. But the novelty had worn off by the end of spring.

b. Last year turned into a test of stamina and endur­ance, so 2021 should be a more important year. It will be one where we decide what we want to do with the experience, so that the new normal isn’t neces­sarily a return to what came before. Beyond Covid and beyond Brexit, I am looking forward to new ideas and debates opening up.

c. Lockdown has been bad for arts and culture, but we found ourselves watching the National Theatre’s weekly YouTube offerings quite often. A Christmas subscription to the National Theatre at Home is a chance to continue that. We made a good start with War Horse on New Year’s Day.

_______________________________________________________

Professor Aisha K Gill, PhD. CBE, profes­sor of criminology, University of Roehampton

a. The importance of resilience, patience and seva (selfless service).

b. The Covid-19 crisis has further exposed violence against women and girls, and racial discrimina­tion as a global emergency re­quiring urgent action. At a local level, it has further galvanised my community activism in terms of supporting migrant women and children victims and survivors of abuse.

c. Between June and December 2020, my friends and I came together to fundraise £65,019. In 2021, I intend to be more determined in further raising awareness about gender-based violence in black and minority ethnic communities. Not only to reach the £100K target but also to reverse the inhumane, no-recourse-to-public-funds policy that has denied so many their basic human rights in this painful, pandemic year.

_______________________________________________________

CyrusTodiwala, celebrity chef and founder of Café Spice Namasté



a. The past year has been one hell of a learning curve for everyone and I am no exception. I have come to conclude that I cannot do everything all the time and be on top of all my work and responsibilities as suc­cessfully as I think I should be. This is tough for me as I keep going and going, but often don’t manage to catch my tail. So, sometimes I need to let go and tackle things as I can.

I also realised we are all very fragile and I am too. I had a major surgery on the very last day that all hospitals went into lockdown and while very lucky to get that sorted, I realised I’m fragile too. I haven’t learnt my lesson though as yet! You soon learn that friends, family and staff are very important and while we cannot meet, hug or chat face to face, just keep­ing in touch keeps everyone’s spirits alive. I also real­ised I’m not that bad at making short videos of reci­pes and posting them on Instagram – something I just would not have done otherwise.

b. We have learnt a lot from 2020 – it shattered every­thing. From our health and (Café Spice) having to relocate and set up business elsewhere to thinking of new ideas on how to make some business out of nothing and being shunted into a very difficult posi­tion, last year taught us that creativity emerges when one is pushed outside the norm. I will always look at it from the perspective that it’s a year that has changed our lives too and has pushed us over the edge and raised awareness. It should not be scoffed at as 2020 has brought misery and sadness to many, but it has been a wake-up call to remember that we do not need in life as much as we all wish to own and cherish. Above all else, it’s the people closest and dearest us to us that are what we really need.

c. I was a four-hour sleeper and always in a rush to get up and start my day early and get on top of as much work as I possibly could. Now I sleep up to six hours on most days and am not so rushed. This has made one of our very dear and regular customers Duncan Aldred very happy. He even gave me a book Why We Sleep (by Matthew Walker). I have not read it yet but I do sleep a cou­ple more hours and find my ener­gy levels up. I exer­cise more regular­ly now too as I’m more relaxed.





