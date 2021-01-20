The ultimate playlist to honour OP Nayyar

TOP 12 TRACKS OF BOLLYWOOD’S LEGENDARY MUSIC DIRECTOR







by ASJAD NAZIR

THIS week marks the death anniversary of legendary Bollywood music director OP Nayyar. By the time he passed away on January 28, 2007, aged 81, the massively important figure in Hindi cinema history was largely a forgotten man and all that remained was his incredible body of work. Those much-loved songs still light up classic films, airwaves and have collectively clocked up more than a billion views across video sharing sites today.

To mark the death anniversary of a music icon, who delivered countless classics across various decades, Eastern Eye took on the impossible task of putting together an ultimate OP Nayyar playlist of top 12 tracks, limiting ourselves to one per film and listed in chronological order.







Kabhi Aar, Kabhi Paar from Aar Paar (1954): The title track didn’t make a huge impact upon release, but has become iconic over time, having been covered by other artists and sampled by big named producers. Nayyar brings out the best in Shamshad Begum’s vocals on a song that ticks all the boxes of a Bollywood classic from the golden era.

Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya from Mr & Mrs 55 (1955): This soundtrack from this romantic comedy has a lovely energy, which is perfectly illustrated by this light-hearted duet. Golden greats Mohammed Rafi and Geeta Dutt bounce off each other on this playful number with fun lyrics from Majrooh Sultanpuri, which still puts a smile on your face more than 65 years later.







Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar from CID (1956): With Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan, Nayyar delivered a beautiful ode to Mumbai, which hasn’t been matched since then, but the standout song in CID was blockbuster hit Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar. Th addictive number features the vocals of Shamshad Begum and Mohammed Rafi in the upbeat version, and a star-making turn from a young Asha Bhosle on the slower interpretation of the same song, which would start a dream run between the singer and her biggest early benefactor, Nayyar.

Tumsa Nahin Dekha (title track) (1957): This rock ’n’ roll classic turned lead actor Shammi Kapoor into a huge star and Nayyar’s youthful soundtrack played a larger part in that. The game-changing songs introduced a western edge that had been missing from Bollywood and helped give Hindi cinema that contemporary style it lacked. This title track was the pick of all the numbers and remains one of the greatest serenading songs ever produced in Bollywood. Less is more on a track with a simple melody and lyrics, which combine with the effortless flow of Mohammed Rafi’s incredible vocals.







Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri from Naya Daur (1957): One of the greatest Bollywood films in history needed songs that could match up to its path-breaking brilliance and Nayyar delivered. Any number of songs from the classic, including stunning duet Reshmi Salwaar, Kurta Jaali Ka could be listed, but Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri had a special kind of magic that gave it a life of its own. Long after the film became a success, the dynamite Asha Bhosle-Mohammad Rafi duet entertained audiences and inspired singers in subsequent generations.

Aaiye Meharbaan from Howrah Bridge (1958): The legendary Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu is more famous, but this playful number delivered by Asha Bhosle flipped the script and gave power to the Hindi film heroine. The stunning picturisation on screen siren Madhubala added to the feminine power in the song and set cinema halls on fire when it released.

Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya from Phagun (1958): This hypnotic song makes stunning use of the snake charmer’s flute and the result is one of Bollywood’s all-time great duets. Nayyar did his best work with singers Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi, which is evident on this top track that has been viewed on YouTube alone more than 55 million times.

Banda Parvar Thaam Lo Jigar from Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963): The late great composer was famous for his feel-good numbers and delivered his best work with iconic singer Mohammed Rafi. This was another super song loaded with Nayyar’s signature happy vibes and celebrates the love for another in a beautiful way, which was a common theme in his tracks.

Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra from Kashmir Ki Kali (1964): This is just a phenomenal soundtrack loaded with near perfect songs. This high-energy ode to a beautiful woman perhaps summed up the dream partnership between singer Mohammed Rafi, composer Nayyar and actor Shammi Kapoor. The great song about complimenting the one you love has an upbeat romantic energy like no other Bollywood song.

Ye Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera from Mere Sanam (1965): This seductive number added to the girl power tracks delivered by Nayyar and once again brought out the best in Asha Bhosle. The song gave all the power to the women and drove men wild when it released. Actress Mumtaz fanned the flames of desire with her sizzling performance of this track on-screen.

Kajra Mohabbat Wala from Kismat (1968): The sensual Kismat song Aao Huzoor Tumko is intoxicating, but the one with most repeat value is the qawwali inspired Kajra Mohabbat Wala, which has a man-woman duet delivered by two females. Legendary singers Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum are on fine form in an inventive song, which has become a cult classic and is seriously catchy.

Chain Se Hamko Kabhi from Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye (1973): The emotionfilled number has gone down in Bollywood folklore for a number of reasons. It was the last Asha Bhosle sang for Nayyar before ending their incredible partnership and she won a Filmfare Best Playback Singer award, even though the song never made the film's final cut. This track was the end of a beautiful bond and had enough sorrow in it to signify that.






