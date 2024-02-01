The Shahenshah of Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan’s classic film completes 36 years

Amitabh Bachchan

By: Dharmesh Patel

THE vigilante action drama, Shahenshah, generated a tidal wave of excitement when it was released on February 12, 1988.

Amitabh Bachchan’s return to the big screen after more than two years away from it gave him another career-defining role and was the secondhighest grossing movie of that year. Tinnu Anand’s second directorial outing with the megastar presented fans with a compelling narrative about a cop with a vigilante alter ego, taking the law into his own hands.

From his unique look to an unforgettable piece of dialogue, Shahenshah became a cult classic and completes 36 years this month. Eastern Eye marked the occasion by presenting 21 fun facts connected to the popular entertainer.