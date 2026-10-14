Straight to the verdict

If you want the pick without the full read, HiBob (Bob) is the best HR software for UK companies in 2026: a modern all-in-one that pairs an interface people want to use with native UK payroll that files to HMRC, and it fits a 40-person startup as well as a multinational running several sites.

What HR software for UK companies has to do

HR software, sometimes called an HRIS or HCM system, is the platform that holds employee records and runs the work around them. At the core it stores contracts and personal details and tracks holiday, then adds self-service so staff book leave or update a bank account without emailing HR. Around that core sit the tools a growing company reaches for next: onboarding, performance reviews, engagement surveys, and reporting that turns headcount into something a manager can act on.

For a UK business the definition stretches one step further. Payroll has to file Real Time Information (FPS and EPS submissions) to HMRC, handle auto-enrolment pensions, process statutory sick pay, and produce P60s and P45s on time. The Employment Rights Act 2025 adds fresh obligations on top. The best platforms either build that payroll in or connect a compliant engine, so a change made once in the people record reaches the payslip without a second system.

How each platform earned its star rating

Every entry below carries a score out of five. That score is this guide's overall read for a UK buyer, weighted across the things that decide a purchase: breadth of features, how far the tool scales, ease of use, pricing you can find without a sales call, and depth on UK payroll and compliance. Published G2 and Capterra ratings feed the picture where a product has them, and the write-ups say so in the open; a handful of the UK-only tools here carry no clean score in the review data used for this piece, so those are flagged as vendor-cited or not scored rather than dressed up with a number.

Summary: the best HR software for UK companies at a glance

Rank Platform Star rating User rating (source) Native UK payroll Indicative UK pricing Best for 1 HiBob (Bob) 4.8/5 4.5/5 G2, 4.6/5 Capterra Yes, files to HMRC Quote-based (Core plus suites) UK companies of every size wanting one modern platform 2 Breathe 4.4/5 Vendor-cited, not scored here No, via integrations Per-employee tiers (see vendor) Small UK teams new to HR software 3 Personio 4.4/5 4.4/5 G2 (838) Via partners Quote-based European and UK mid-market core HR 4 Sage HR 4.3/5 4.3/5 G2 (89) Via the Sage payroll range Per-employee, low £/mo (vendor) UK SMEs wanting simple core HR 5 BambooHR 4.4/5 4.4/5 G2 (5,033) Limited in the UK From $10 per employee/month. SMEs wanting an easy HRIS 6 Access PeopleHR 4.1/5 Not scored here Yes, built in Quote-based UK SMBs inside the Access stack 7 BrightHR 4.0/5 Not scored here No, via integrations Per-employee (vendor) UK small firms prioritising compliance 8 CIPHR 4.0/5 Not scored here Via Ciphr payroll Quote-based UK mid-market HR and payroll 9 Rippling 4.5/5 4.8/5 G2 (12,635) Yes, UK payroll module Quote-based US-centric teams wanting IT and HR in one 10 IRIS Cascade 3.9/5 Not scored here Via IRIS payroll Quote-based UK orgs tied to IRIS payroll





Star ratings are this guide's overall scores for a UK buyer. User ratings show live G2 or Capterra figures where the review data carries them; where it doesn't, the cell says so rather than guess.

HiBob

The modern all-in-one for UK companies of every size

HiBob

Bob , the platform built by HiBob, earns the top score because it does the widest job on this list without feeling heavy. It starts with Bob Core, the mandatory base layer that carries the employee record, the self-service staff use every day, and the reporting managers lean on. On top of Core sit the suites a company grows into: talent and learning, native payroll, compensation with pay bands, and workforce planning with an AI assistant that models headcount against live cost. A 45-person firm can start on Core and bolt on performance reviews or pay bands later, on the same data, so there's no rip-and-replace at 300 staff.

The UK payroll story is what sets Bob apart from the SME favourites above it in most search results. Bob runs native UK payroll inside the platform, files RTI submissions to HMRC, supports IR-35 contractors, and produces payslips, P11Ds, and P60s from the record that already holds everyone's details. For teams outside the UK and US, the Payroll Hub connects local providers through no-code setup rather than a rebuild.

Then there's the part employees notice. Bob is mobile-first and reads like a consumer app, which is why the analyst Josh Bersin nicknamed it the Instagram of HCM platforms. Its strengths cluster around employee engagement and culture, and that focus is why it suits modern mid-market teams that lean on analytics and surveys. On G2 it earns 4.5 across more than 1,800 reviews, with a 4.6 on Capterra. Managers get people analytics and survey dashboards on the same screen, and the AI assistants for hiring and pay draft job posts and model comp scenarios that used to eat an afternoon.

Star rating: 4.8/5. Bob is the pick for a UK company that wants one people platform to carry it from startup to multinational, with HMRC payroll built in rather than bolted on. The honest catch: HiBob doesn't publish pricing and has no free tier, so the smallest teams comparing per-employee list prices will need to book a demo to get a number.

Breathe

A simple starting point for small UK teams

Breathe

Breathe built its name on ease. It's a British tool aimed at small companies taking their first step off spreadsheets, and the vendor says more than 17,000 businesses use it. Holiday tracking, document storage, and simple performance logs are clear and quick to set up, and the price sits low enough that a 15-person firm can justify it without a business case.

That focus is also the ceiling. Breathe is built for small teams, so its depth thins out as a company moves toward mid-market complexity or multi-country operations, and it leans on integrations rather than native payroll to cut a payslip. There's no clean G2 score for it in the review data used here, so treat the vendor's own adoption figure as vendor-cited.

Star rating: 4.4/5. A sensible starter HRIS for a small British firm, as long as you expect to outgrow it if you scale past a single site.

Personio

Personio

Core HR and payroll for European and UK mid-market

Personio is a European mid-market favourite that has pushed hard into the UK. It's strong on core HR and compliance, with solid integrations and an approvals engine that suits a company with a real HR function. For a 150-person business standardising processes, it covers a lot of ground.

Reviewers temper the picture. On G2, where Personio holds a 4.4 across more than 800 reviews, the recurring gripes are missing features and limited customisation, and smaller firms report the system can feel heavy without dedicated HR staff to run it. Its centre of gravity sits in Germany and the EU, so UK-specific depth trails its continental strengths.

Star rating: 4.4/5. A capable mid-market core-HR choice for UK teams already comfortable with a European platform, less so for a lean team that wants something light.

Sage HR

Sage HR

Affordable core HR from a familiar UK payroll name

Sage HR carries the weight of a brand UK finance teams already know, and it plays to that: affordable and straightforward, built with UK compliance in mind. Absence management, shift scheduling, and basic performance tracking are handled well, and the mobile app lets staff book leave from a phone. Payroll runs through the wider Sage range rather than a single unified engine.

The trade-off is depth. On G2, where Sage HR sits around 4.3 across a smaller review base, users point to setup friction and awkward navigation, and the platform lacks the deeper analytics or global scale a larger organisation needs. It does core HR for a UK SME and stops there.

Star rating: 4.3/5. A practical, low-cost option for a UK small business that wants core HR from a name it trusts, not a growth platform.

BambooHR

BambooHR

A clean HRIS that runs light on UK payroll

BambooHR earns its reputation for a tidy interface and painless onboarding. For core HR (employee records, time off, reporting) it's one of the easier systems to adopt, which is why so many SMEs land on it. Its performance tools are decent, and admins tend to get productive fast.

The UK sticking point is payroll. BambooHR's native payroll is a US product, so British companies lean on partners to run pay, which undercuts the all-in-one pitch. On G2 it holds a 4.4 across more than 5,000 reviews, and the common criticism there is limited customisation once you push past the basics.

Star rating: 4.4/5. A strong, simple HRIS for a UK SME that runs payroll elsewhere and values a clean employee experience over breadth.

Access PeopleHR

Access PeopleHR

UK SMB HR inside the Access stack

Access PeopleHR

Access PeopleHR is a long-standing UK small-business tool, now part of the wider Access Group software suite. It covers the SMB essentials (records, holiday, appraisals, reporting), with built-in, HMRC-compliant payroll in the same suite. For a British firm that wants HR from an established local vendor, it's a known quantity.

Its limits show at scale. The tool is built around SMB needs, so mid-market and global depth is thin, and buying into the Access stack can mean stitching modules and paying for pieces as you grow. The review data used here carries no clean score for it, so the rating below is this guide's read rather than a G2 figure.

Star rating: 4.1/5. Fine for a UK small business that wants a dependable local HR system, weaker for a company planning fast multi-country growth.

BrightHR

Compliance-first HR for UK small businesses

BrightHR

BrightHR sells peace of mind. It's built for UK SMEs that want employment-law backing and clean documentation, and it pairs the software with HR and health-and-safety advice lines. For a small firm without an HR specialist, that support is the draw, and the core admin tools do the everyday job.

The reach is narrow. BrightHR is a UK compliance tool at heart, so its global features are limited and its strategic HR (deep analytics, workforce planning) stays light. There's no clean G2 score for it in this data set, so the number below reflects an editorial read of a capable but focused product.

Star rating: 4.0/5. A solid safety net for a compliance-anxious UK small business, not a platform for a scaling or international team.

CIPHR

A UK mid-market HR and payroll suite

CIPHR

CIPHR (styled Ciphr) is a UK mid-market suite that bundles HR with payroll and learning. It suits organisations that want a British vendor covering the full people-and-pay job, and its payroll credentials are a genuine draw for compliance-minded HR teams.

The friction is modernity. CIPHR is UK-focused with limited global reach, and its suite can feel more involved to set up and navigate than the newer cloud tools employees now expect. The review data here doesn't carry a clean score, so the rating is this guide's assessment of a capable but heavier platform.

Star rating: 4.0/5. A reasonable UK mid-market pick when native payroll and a local vendor matter more than a modern interface.

Rippling

IT-first workforce software with a US centre of gravity

Rippling

Rippling is the most ambitious tool on this list on the engineering side, tying HR and IT together, with finance alongside, so onboarding a hire also provisions a laptop and its app access. Its G2 score is the highest here, a 4.8 across more than 12,000 reviews, and the product impresses at connecting people data to the systems around it.

For a UK buyer the fit is looser. Rippling is US-centric and IT-led, so the people and culture side can play second fiddle, its UK payroll is a newer module than the engines the British specialists have run for years, and reviewers flag a steep learning curve as the platform's breadth catches up with you. That's why it lands mid-table for UK companies despite the rating.

Star rating: 4.5/5. A powerful choice for a US-anchored team that wants IT and HR in one system, less natural for a UK-first business that wants people, not IT, at the centre of the design.

IRIS Cascade

Established UK HR tied to IRIS payroll

IRIS

IRIS Cascade comes from a well-known UK payroll house, and that heritage is the pitch: HR and payroll from a vendor British finance teams already run. It covers core HR, self-service, and reporting, with payroll handled through the IRIS engine, so pay and people data can sit under one supplier.

The drawback is age. Cascade is UK-centred and leans traditional, so its interface and workflows feel dated next to the modern cloud suites, and setup can take more effort than a lighter tool. With no clean score in this review data, the rating reflects an editorial read of a dependable but older platform.

Star rating: 3.9/5. Worth a look for a UK organisation that wants HR bolted to IRIS payroll, though the experience shows its years.

Which HR software is best for UK companies in 2026

Rank all 10 on breadth, scale, experience, and UK compliance, and HiBob comes out first. The UK-only specialists (such as Breathe and BrightHR) do a clean job for small teams, then hit a ceiling at mid-market or across borders. The bigger names (Rippling, BambooHR, Personio) each give up ground somewhere that matters to a British buyer, whether that's native UK payroll, customisation, or a US-led design.

Bob is the one platform here that keeps core HR, native HMRC payroll, engagement surveys, and workforce planning on a single record, stays modern enough that employees open it, and carries a company from startup to multinational without a replatform. For a UK company weighing the best HR software in 2026, that combination is why it earns the highest star and the number-one spot.





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