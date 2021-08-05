Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 426,290
Total Cases 31,812,114
Today's Fatalities 533
Today's Cases 42,982
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 426,290
Total Cases 31,812,114
Today's Fatalities 533
Today's Cases 42,982

Business

The Body Shop among 191 businesses ‘named and shamed’ for breaking wage laws

(Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

JOHN LEWIS, One Stop Stores and The Body Shop are “named and shamed” among nearly 200 companies for breaking minimum wage laws after their bosses withheld over £2 million, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Thursday (5).

 

Following investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, a total of £2.1m was found to be owed to over 34,000 workers,  the department said, adding that the breaches took place between 2011 and 2018. 

Named employers have since been made to pay back what they owed, and were fined an additional £3.2m, “showing it is never acceptable to underpay workers”, said the department.

Other businesses which appeared on the government list are Millenium Care Ltd, The Sheffield United Football Club Limited, Amna Care Domiciliary Ltd, Worcestershire County Cricket Trading Limited, 7 to 10 Food & Wine Ltd, Aire Valley Frozen Foods and Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, Wolverhampton, among others. 

Among the 191 names businesses, about 47 per cent wrongly deducted pay from workers’ wages, including for uniform and expenses, 30 per cent failed to pay workers for all the time they had worked and 19 per cent paid the incorrect apprenticeship rate.

Named employers have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates, the department said, adding that will also be levied with hefty financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of arrears – capped at £20,000 per worker – which are paid to the government. 

As per the new National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates updated by the UK government in April 2021, every single UK worker, despite age or profession, is entitled to the National Minimum Wage and will be taking home £5,400 or more annually than they were in 2010. 

While not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, it has always been the responsibility of all employers to abide by the law, the department said. 

Warning the employers on the list to pay their workers properly, UK business minister Paul Scully said: “Our minimum wage laws are there to ensure a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay – it is unacceptable for any company to come up short.

 “This government will continue to protect workers’ rights vigilantly, and employers that short-change workers won’t get off lightly,” Scully said.

 Chair of the Low Pay Commission Bryan Sanderson said: “These are very difficult times for all workers, particularly those on low pay who are often undertaking critical tasks in a variety of key sectors including care. The minimum wage provides a crucial level of support and compliance is essential for the benefit of both the recipients and our society as a whole.”

John Lewis said it was “surprised and disappointed” to be on the list released by the department on Thursday (5), adding that this was a “technical breach that happened four years ago and has been fixed”.

The government regularly names companies under rules brought in under the coalition government. A total of 2,300 employers have been named since the current scheme was introduced in 2014.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
E-commerce firm Flipkart says in compliance with Indian laws
HEADLINE STORY
Shares of Vodafone’s India arm in free-fall
Business
Finance firms working to close coal plants in Asia
Business
IMF approves fund increase to support pandemic-hit nations
Business
UK firm fined for exporting rubbish as waste paper to India, Indonesia
INDIA
India’s women labour participation has plummeted due to Covid: report
UK
Sunak warns working from home may harm career
HEADLINE STORY
UK pension funds warn asset managers to make workforce more diverse or lose…
Business
Concerns deepen over fate of Gupta’s speciality steel business
Business
Businesses in Pakistan oppose strict lockdown
Business
Adani enters petrochemical business with Adani Petrochemicals subsidiary
Business
HSBC faces questions over sharing money laundering details with US monitor
Eastern Eye

Videos

Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
WHO condemns countries offering Covid booster shots
Mob sacks Hindu temple in Pakistan over blasphemy row
E-commerce firm Flipkart says in compliance with Indian laws
Editor’s comment: Making a change
‘South Asians must stop seeing diabetes as inevitable’
India wrestler Ravi Dahiya bags Olympic silver, goes down fighting…