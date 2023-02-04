Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

The Bhavan students showcase talent across art forms at annual founder’s day event

The occasion saw students receiving their certificates for successfully completing their diploma and post diploma courses and interacting with the audience.

The Bhavan students present cultural performances at the organisation’s founder’s day event in the last weekend of January 2023. (Picture: The Bhavan)

By: Shubham Ghosh

The Bhavan celebrated its annual founder’s day event in the last weekend of January and the occasion proved to be both a visual and artistic treat.

Being the largest organisation for Indian classical arts in the UK, The Bhavan, London, boasts of more than 700 students who come to train with its resident teachers over 16 courses across music, dance, and languages every year.

The annual event showcased the very best in each of those departments.

The Bhavan students present dance performances at the organisation's founder's day event in the last weekend of January 2023.
The Bhavan students present dance performances at the organisation’s founder’s day event in the last weekend of January 2023. (Picture: The Bhavan)

Students from all classical dance, music, instrumental and language courses performed on The Bhavan stage to give a glimpse of their talents.

The audience were treated to a variety of performances that not only spoke in depth of classical Indian arts, but also the rigorous training that The Bhavan provides to produce the future torchbearers of the art forms.

The audience applauded, appreciated and encouraged the students and teachers for their dedication towards the art.

Students also received their certificates on the occasion for successfully completing their diploma and post-diploma courses.

This year’s event gave a platform to students training at The Bhavan to share their experiences and speak to the audience.

The event kicked off on Saturday (28) with a Sanskrit prayer by executive director Dr Nandakumara, and by Raghu Nandakumara on Sunday (29).

Nikhil Ranjan
Nikhil Ranjan, airport manager, Air India, London, speaks at The Bhavan founder’s day event in the last weekend of January 2023. (Picture: The Bhavan)

On the first day, Nikhil Rajan, airport manager, Air India, London, was present as the chief guest who spoke about the importance of inculcating arts in our lives and its therapeutic effects.

He also spoke about the continued support, partnership, and friendship with Air India.

On the final day, Candida Connolly, chair of The Bhavan’s education committee, was the chief guest and she spoke briefly about the history of The Bhavan and the important work it has been doing to propagate Indian arts in the UK, while giving equal importance to quality training and performance.

The Bhavan students receive certificates
The Bhavan students receive certificates for courses at the organisation’s founder’s day event in the last weekend of January 2023. (Picture: The Bhavan)

Parvati Nair anchored the event on both the days.

Anvi Prabhu and Shanti Venkatesh proposed the vote of thanks on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Indians third-largest contingent of migrants who crossed the Channel this year, says Home Office
News
Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over police mosque bombing
News
Indian ministry reviews Adani Group financial statements – government sources
News
British Steel mulling 1,200 job cuts: union
News
Adani crisis ignites Indian contagion fears, credit warnings
News
India, U.S. discuss Narendra Modi White House visit
News
Not just India but billionaires from across globe are exposed to Adani crash
News
Cartels charge Indians $21K to help illegally cross into US border lawmakers told
News
Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over police mosque bombing
News
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia for not removing blasphemous content
News
Expert warns against peeing ‘just in case’ before leaving house – Here’s why
News
Felt it was my dharma to take over as UK PM: Rishi Sunak
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW