The Bhavan students showcase talent across art forms at annual founder’s day event

The occasion saw students receiving their certificates for successfully completing their diploma and post diploma courses and interacting with the audience.

The Bhavan students present cultural performances at the organisation’s founder’s day event in the last weekend of January 2023. (Picture: The Bhavan)

By: Shubham Ghosh

The Bhavan celebrated its annual founder’s day event in the last weekend of January and the occasion proved to be both a visual and artistic treat.

Being the largest organisation for Indian classical arts in the UK, The Bhavan, London, boasts of more than 700 students who come to train with its resident teachers over 16 courses across music, dance, and languages every year.

The annual event showcased the very best in each of those departments.

Students from all classical dance, music, instrumental and language courses performed on The Bhavan stage to give a glimpse of their talents.

The audience were treated to a variety of performances that not only spoke in depth of classical Indian arts, but also the rigorous training that The Bhavan provides to produce the future torchbearers of the art forms.

The audience applauded, appreciated and encouraged the students and teachers for their dedication towards the art.

Students also received their certificates on the occasion for successfully completing their diploma and post-diploma courses.

This year’s event gave a platform to students training at The Bhavan to share their experiences and speak to the audience.

The event kicked off on Saturday (28) with a Sanskrit prayer by executive director Dr Nandakumara, and by Raghu Nandakumara on Sunday (29).

On the first day, Nikhil Rajan, airport manager, Air India, London, was present as the chief guest who spoke about the importance of inculcating arts in our lives and its therapeutic effects.

He also spoke about the continued support, partnership, and friendship with Air India.

On the final day, Candida Connolly, chair of The Bhavan’s education committee, was the chief guest and she spoke briefly about the history of The Bhavan and the important work it has been doing to propagate Indian arts in the UK, while giving equal importance to quality training and performance.

Parvati Nair anchored the event on both the days.

Anvi Prabhu and Shanti Venkatesh proposed the vote of thanks on Saturday and Sunday respectively.