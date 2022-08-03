Website Logo
  Wednesday, August 03, 2022
The best time to take a shower is…

There are health benefits to both morning and evening showers.

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

When you take a shower is your personal choice but taking a shower at night may have more advantages than taking a morning shower. If you prefer to shower at night, you are apparently doing it right, because according to experts, it promotes skin health, helps you sleep soundly, and also helps ease muscle cramps, amongst other health benefits.

 

But what about a shower in the morning? Bathing in the morning has its advantages too – it helps you jumpstart your day by making you fresh and alert. It also refreshes your senses.

 

But if you want to know if it is better to shower in the morning or the evening – the answer is showering in the evening, for the reason that after a long day, you must clean your skin of dirt, sweat, and possible allergens before you hit your bed.

 

Nancy Rothstein, who calls herself The Sleep Ambassador, reportedly told Fox News, “If you like to shower in the morning, do it. But definitely shower at night. It’s so important to go to bed clean, and it separates the day from the night.”

 

However, there are health benefits to both morning and evening showers, reports the Independent.

Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine is reported to have said, “A morning shower allows for time to meditate and regroup before starting a long or hectic day.

 

“This mindfulness can decrease inflammation in the skin by keeping levels of a hormone called cortisol capped.”

 

The skin may also look better after a morning shower says Yen Reis, founder of Skin Laundry. “This is prior to facing any free radicals, sun, dirt, or debris, which inevitably attack our skin the minute we walk out the door,” she adds.

 

But experts say that taking a shower at night has many skin benefits too – it’s essential to remove all the pollutants, dirt, makeup, oil, etc., that accumulate on your skin during the course of the day.

All the same, keeping skin benefits aside, the best argument in the case for showering before bed is how it affects the quality of your sleep, the Independent informs.

 

Nancy is quoted as saying, “Think of your shower as a segue to sleep. The better you sleep, the better your hair and skin will look. So even if you’re exhausted and just want to crash, get in the shower and let the water run on your face and body.”

 

She adds, “When you get into bed, you should feel clean. “You’ve been out and about all day – why would you want to get into bed like that?

“A nighttime shower is an integral part of your ‘preparing for bed’ routine. It’s time for you – no phone, no emails, just the luxury of fresh, warm water flowing over your body. Call it an opportunity to shower yourself with mindfulness!”

 

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

