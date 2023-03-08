The 35th International Yoga Festival (IYF) at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh begins with Holi celebrations

By highlighting India’s pro-planet and pro-people culture, the festival aims to inspire, educate, and prepare participants to share these messages more effectively with the world

The 35th International Yoga Festival (IYF) hosted at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh has welcomes yoga enthusiasts from almost 90 countries

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The 35th International Yoga Festival (IYF) hosted at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh has welcomed yoga enthusiasts from almost 90 countries.

Organised by Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, with the support of Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, the festival was officially inaugurated today (08) by the Governor of Uttarakhand Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singhji.

Throughout the week, other ministers, diplomats, and dignitaries will also visit the festival, a press release stated.

Under the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth. One Family. One Planet, HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President of Parmarth Niketan, and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, Director of the International Yoga Festival welcomed Yoga Presenters and Participants from across the globe for a special G20-themed Festival.



The festival will feature several highlights, including the celebration of Holi with performances from Ecstatic Rhythm and Soul percussionist Drums Sivamani and his wife Runa Rizvi today (08), Sufi Singer Padamshri Kailash Kher on March 9th, and other incredible performances on other nights.

Participants also took part in a special Holika Dahan Ceremony yesterday (07) on the eve of IYF, which includes a sacred fire ceremony and Ganga Aarti. The ceremony celebrated the light of wellness and health over darkness, disease, and illness.

The Festival at Parmarth Niketan recognises the significant opportunities that arise from aligning global leaders and the world community with India’s G20 presidency themes of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future.’

By highlighting India’s pro-planet and pro-people culture, the festival aims to inspire, educate, and prepare participants to share these messages more effectively with the world.

This festival has gained widespread media coverage in prestigious publications from all over the world. Additionally, India’s most respected spiritual leaders participate in the event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the festival via live video conferencing in 2017 the former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating it in-person in 2018.

This year, the Governor of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Union Ministers of Tourism, Culture, and AYUSH, along with ambassadors, diplomats, and other distinguished dignitaries, are expected to join the festival during the week.

Participants can choose from over 170 classes, workshops, lectures, discourses, and interactive sessions on topics such as Yoga Asanas (including Kundalini, Power Vinyasa, Iyengar, Ashtanga, Hatha, and more), Pranayama, Sound Healing, Ayurveda, Meditation, Ancient Indian Philosophy and Vedanta, Classical Indian Dance, and Musical instruction.

Additionally, each evening, music and dance performances will offer a taste of India’s rich culture and heritage.