  • Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Tesco’s profits soar as inflation eases

Tesco’s growth was also supported by its strategy of cutting prices on about 4,000 products as inflation slowed but remained evident

File photo of a woman with a shopping cart outside a Tesco supermarket in Hatfield, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

By: Shajil Kumar

BRITAIN’S biggest retailer Tesco reported Wednesday that its annual net profit surged 61 per cent as easing UK inflation helped cost-conscious shoppers buy more products.

Tesco’s profit after tax rallied to £1.2 billion in the 12 months to February, the company said in a statement, while sales increased 4.4 per cent to £68.2 billion.

The supermarket giant’s tills were boosted by an easing in Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, though consumers remained wary after the economy entered recession in the second half of 2023.

“Customers are choosing to shop more at Tesco, which is reflected in growing market share as they respond to the improvements we’ve made to the value and quality of our products,” chief executive Ken Murphy said.

“Inflationary pressures have lessened substantially, however we are conscious that things are still difficult for many customers, so we have worked hard to reduce prices,” he added.

“We have strong momentum in our business, and are encouraged by signs of improving consumer sentiment.”

Tesco’s growth was also supported by its strategy of cutting prices on about 4,000 products as inflation slowed but remained evident.

The retailer offers to match prices of similar goods sold by UK supermarkets run by the German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

“The impact of inflation was evident across all markets, although reduced gradually across the year as many global commodity prices fell and we passed savings on to customers by cutting prices across everyday grocery lines,” Tesco said.

The UK’s inflation rate has tumbled since striking a 41-year peak of 11.1 per cent in October 2022, following a series of aggressive interest rate increases by the Bank of England.

Inflation slowed more sharply than expected in February to stand at 3.4 per cent, the lowest level since September 2021, as growth in food prices eased further.

Tesco also said Wednesday that it would launch a £1.0 billion share buyback programme over the next twelve months, and ramped up its annual shareholder dividend by 11 per cent.

The company announced in February the sale of its retail banking activities to British bank Barclays for around £700 million, as it concentrates on its core food business.

The deal is due to close in the second half of this year and Tesco has said it will return the majority of cash proceeds to shareholders. (AFP)

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Cost-of-living crisis: FCA survey reveals improvement in financial struggles
INDIA
JLR retail sales up on strong demand
Business
Ola to exit UK, New Zealand, Australia; to focus on India
UK
Zuber Issa to step down as EG Group CEO
Uncategorized
MakeMyTrip expands accessibility to over 150 countries
Tech
DeepMind cofounder to lead Microsoft’s London AI hub
Business
Pegatron to sell its India-based iPhone plant to Tata
Business
Delaporte resigns as Wipro CEO
INDIA
Chandrayaan success propels Ramesh Kunhikannan to billionaire status
Business
Pakistan seeks bids for majority stake in airline
Business
Asda posts flat growth, market share shrinks
News
British billionaire Joe Lewis avoids jail in insider trading case, fined £4 million

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW