Studio Bakery’s Matild Cake now available at Tesco, but £16 price sparks debate

A new chocolate cake inspired by the famous scene in Matilda has launched in Tesco stores across the UK, capturing attention from chocolate fans nationwide. Developed by Studio Bakery, the indulgent cake pays tribute to the iconic moment when Bruce Bogtrotter was forced to eat a large chocolate cake by Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahl’s beloved story.
24-layer chocolate cake now in Tesco
The Studio Bakery Matilda cake, now available in Tesco branches and online, is described as a rich, decadent dessert featuring 24 layers of chocolate sponge and ganache. The cake is made with an all-butter dark chocolate sponge and is finished with a luscious chocolate ganache, offering a fudgy and gooey texture.
Studio Bakery, based in Lancashire, described the creation as “a 24-layer love letter to chocolate in all its fudgy, gooey glory”. They added, “Every slice is hand-cut, hand-finished, and properly decadent, making it perfect for parties, birthdays, or a solo moment of glory with a spoon and zero regrets.”
According to Tesco’s listing, the cake is suitable for up to 10 servings and can be enjoyed either cold or warmed in the microwave for 30–40 seconds for a more intense flavour.
Chocolate fans raise concern over price
Despite the excitement, some shoppers have expressed concerns about the cake’s retail price of £16. Food reviewer @johns_snackreviews shared a post on Instagram highlighting the launch, writing: “NEW Matilda Cake by the Studio Bakery! Out now at Tesco for £16!”
Several users responded with mixed reactions. One wrote, “16 quid for cake! No ta,” while another asked, “£16. Is it worth that price?” A third added: “Omg need, but £16?”
However, others responded more positively. One user joked, “Bruce Bogtrotter is on his way to Tesco,” referencing the character from Matilda, while another said the cake looked “unreal”.
Popularity of Matilda-inspired treats
The Matilda chocolate cake has gained popularity over the years, inspiring home bakers and commercial producers alike. Earlier this year, Leeds-based bakery Baked launched a 24-inch version of the cake called Bertha, sold through luxury retailer Fortnum & Mason in London.
The Tesco version, produced by Studio Bakery, is a more accessible option for shoppers who want to enjoy a slice of the iconic dessert without baking it themselves or spending a premium.
Product availability and Tesco's response
The Studio Bakery Matilda cake is currently available in Tesco stores and online. While the retailer has not yet responded to questions about pricing or promotional plans, the product has already generated considerable attention on social media.
The combination of nostalgia, indulgence, and social media buzz may help maintain the cake’s popularity despite the pricing concerns.