Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 435,758
Total Cases 32,512,366
Today's Fatalities 648
Today's Cases 37,593
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 435,758
Total Cases 32,512,366
Today's Fatalities 648
Today's Cases 37,593

Sports

Tendulkar seeks support for Paralympic Games, calls para athletes ‘real life heroes’

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has called on the country to wholeheartedly support the Indian athletes taking part in the Tokyo Paralympics and termed them ‘real life heroes’.

The Games are started on Tuesday (24).

“It is time for the Paralympics and I would like to appeal to all Indians to get behind our contingent of 54 athletes in Tokyo,” Tendulkar said in a statement on Monday.

According to Tendulkar, the journey of para athletes is an ‘eye-opener’ to common people that what one can do with passion and determination.

“I have always believed that these women and men are not athletes with special abilities. Rather, they are women and men of extraordinary ability who are all real life heroes for each one of us.

“Their journeys are an eye-opener to what women and men can do with passion, commitment and determination and serve as inspiration for every one of us,” added the legendary batsman.

He said it was important to celebrate every athlete, who would compete at the Paralympics, irrespective of the results.

“I have always believed that if we can celebrate our Paralympic athletes in the very same manner that we celebrate our Olympic heroes and our cricketers, we can become a better society.

“And it is not simply about the medal winners. Not every athlete among the 54 participating in the Paralympics will win a medal.

“However, it is important we celebrate them all. We need to celebrate the process and not simply the outcome. That’s when real change will happen in our sport,” he added.

Tendulkar also hoped that the country wins more medals this time around.

“I have been reading we might win more than 10 medals this time round. I hope we win more. In Rio, we had won four medals. If that goes up to 10 it is a significant upswing that all of us should celebrate.

“Having said that I will watch each athlete with the same interest whether they make it to the podium or not. Each of them are great role models and to see them perform for India and do it all for the tricolour is in itself a great sense of satisfaction for the country.”

He was also delighted to see the support the government and corporate houses have extended to para athletes.

“I have been delighted to see India embrace the Paralympics this year, the very welcome initiatives of the government and corporates working in partnership and on their own in different aspects of extending support to our sports persons are all steps in the right direction,” he added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Former England captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86
TENNIS
Prajnesh advances to second round of US Open qualifiers
HEADLINE STORY
‘Absolutely nailed it,’ says Anderson after India all out for 78
CRICKET
England in charge at Headingley after India collapse for 78
Sports
South Africa assistant coach Nkwe resigns before Sri Lanka tour
Sports
Pakistan coach Misbah positive for Covid-19, isolates in Jamaica
Sports
Anderson sparks India collapse to 78 all out in third Test
Sports
Kohli adamant India ‘won’t back down’ against England
Sports
Afridi’s efforts help Pakistan level West Indies series
CRICKET
Rashid Khan sends Sussex into T20 Blast final
Sports
India tempted to play Ashwin in Headingley Test
Sports
Pakistan bowlers dominate West Indies in 2nd Test
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Record participation from ethnic minority students for CyberFirst summer courses
Former England captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86
Kerala’s Covid-19 lessons for India and Modi’s government
Prajnesh advances to second round of US Open qualifiers
Tendulkar seeks support for Paralympic Games, calls para athletes ‘real…
‘Absolutely nailed it,’ says Anderson after India all out for…