Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi congratulates Sonu Sood for his autobiography

By: Mohnish Singh







Sonu Sood kept making headlines throughout the entire lockdown period in India and for all the right reasons. The actor, who has established his presence not only in Bollywood but several other film producing industries across India also, helped thousands of migrant workers reach their homes during the lockdown. He even arranged flights to bring back Indians who were stuck in other countries and were unable to fly back to their homeland amid the pandemic.

Though lockdown has been lifted in India and the country is trying to get back on its feet again, Sonu Sood is still busy helping thousands of people by sponsoring surgeries, supporting poor children, and providing jobs to those who lost their livelihood in the pandemic.

The actor recently released his autobiography titled I Am No Messiah, co-written by Meena Iyer. Rajkummar Rao, Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Aparshakti Khurrana were quick to congratulate the actor for the book. Now, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has also showered praises on the actor and congratulated him on the release of his autobiography.







Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote: “Congratulations Sonu Sood on your book I Am No Messiah. You proved yet again that heroes are made, not born. You truly rose to the occasion and helped thousands. Your journey will surely inspire.”

Replying to his tweet, Sonu wrote: “Humbled to receive so much love from the most loved man. Have no words to thank you, sir. All I can say is “YOU ARE THE BEST”. Will wait for your feedback once you finish reading the book. Happy reading. Love you, sir.”

On the film front, Sonu Sood is presently busy shooting for his next Telugu outing Acharya. He plays the antagonist opposite Chiranjeevi in the much-awaited film. The Koratala Siva directorial also stars Kajal Aggarwal, while Chiranjeevi’s superstar son Ram Charan is doing a cameo in the film.







