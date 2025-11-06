Teenagers arrested after Police attacked with fireworks in Liverpool, Birmingham

POLICE officers came under attack from fireworks in Liverpool and Birmingham on Bonfire Night, leading to more than 20 arrests.

A flat balcony on the third floor of a Liverpool building caught fire after being struck by fireworks. When police and firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze, youths began throwing pyrotechnics at them, the Telegraph reported.

A female police officer suffered a leg injury during the incident in Primrose Drive in the east of the city. A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Officers in riot gear with shields were called to the scene. Firefighters managed to put out the fire despite having fireworks launched at them while they worked.

Chief inspector Kevin Chatterton from Merseyside Police said: "We will not tolerate this type of disgraceful behaviour, particularly when it involves emergency services staff being targeted in such a way. It is only by sheer good fortune that nobody was seriously injured."

He added that officers spoke to several youths and parents to warn them about their behaviour.

In Birmingham, video footage shared on social media showed a police van being bombarded with fireworks that bounced off the vehicle as officers tried to drive away.

West Midlands Police said both members of the public and officers were attacked after fireworks were set off in a dangerous way in the Dale End area of the city centre.

The force made more than 20 arrests in Dale End and Staniforth Street on Wednesday (5) night. Those arrested remain in custody being questioned.

Inspector Matthew Minton said: "We made four arrests this evening as violent disorder broke out where members of the public and our officers were attacked with fireworks. Fortunately, no one has been seriously hurt."

He added that officers seized weapons and fireworks and used stop and search powers.

"We had robust plans in place tonight to respond to any Bonfire Night disorder. Behaviour like what we have seen this evening simply won't be tolerated," he said.

The disorder occurred as West Midlands Police prepare for possible trouble ahead of Aston Villa's match against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday (6) evening.

Schools in Birmingham closed early because of concerns about potential protests before the Europa League game. More than 700 officers have been brought in for the match, with police horses and dogs on standby despite away fans being banned.