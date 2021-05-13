Teenager pleads guilty to the murder of Pakistani immigrant Uber Eats driver in US

A teenage girl pleaded guilty to the murder of a Pakistani immigrant Uber Eats driver, whose car she stole and crashed, killing him as he fought in Washington DC.

Two girls, 13 and 15, killed Mohammad Anwar, 66, while he was working with Uber Eats delivering food on March 23, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

In return for pleading guilty to murder, other charges – armed carjacking, robbery and aggravated reckless driving – were dropped against the 15-year-old.

She will be sentenced on June 4 and, as part of the deal, will serve a maximum of six years, until she is 21, a court spokesman told The Washington Post.

The case against the 13-year-old is yet to resolve, and a hearing is scheduled for May 17, the report added. One of the girls is from the DC and the other is from neighboring Fort Washington, Maryland.

According to reports, the girls got in to Anwar’s car at the Navy Yard Metro station about 4:30pm. He then drove a short distance to the streets close to Nationals Park before a struggle broke out with the two girls, one of whom was armed with a taser.

A video of the incident shows the encounter unfolding in a minute and a half, ending with Anwar’s Honda Accord on its side, the girls climbing out and a fatally injured Anwar sprawled and motionless on the sidewalk.

The 90-second clip begins with Anwar struggling to regain control of his car after the two girls made their way inside.

“They’re thieves,” he is heard saying, as he attempts to pull the girl out of the driver seat of the parked car.

The girl then accelerated while Anwar is still hanging off from the left side of the car, sending the vehicle speeding down the road. The Honda flipped on its side after hitting something and causing Anwar to be ejected onto the sidewalk, reports said.

Two National Guardsmen who were in the area removed the juvenile suspects from the overturned car and detained them until police responded to the scene and arrested them

The bystander filming the incident runs over to the site of the crash to find the car rolled over and the two girls climbing out of the wreckage.

Anwar was eventually rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

He moved to the US in 2014 and was living in suburban Springfield, Virginia, his family said.

He was described in a GoFundMe post as ‘a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the US to create a better life for him and his family’.

The GoFundMe campaign, launched on behalf of his family, had raised more than $1 million to cover the costs of a funeral and to provide for his survivors.

“Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one,” the family told The Post.

“Words can not describe how our family is feeling currently. Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, tweeted then deleted a ‘tone deaf’ message advising people on how to prevent auto theft, five days after Anwar’s killing.

The tweet drew outrage from critics who called it ‘tone deaf’ in light of Anwar’s death.