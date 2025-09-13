Judge blocks Justin Baldoni bid to pull Taylor Swift into ‘It Ends With Us’ legal war with Blake Lively

Highlights:

Swift’s legal team denies claims she agreed to a deposition

Justin Baldoni sought to question her over friendship with Blake Lively

Judge ruled Baldoni missed the deadline to schedule her questioning

Swift’s lawyer says she has “no material role” in the case

Taylor Swift’s lawyer has confirmed the singer has not agreed to a deposition in the ongoing It Ends With Us lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, shutting down claims made by Baldoni’s legal team. The pop star was named as a potential witness due to her close friendship with Lively, but her counsel insists she has no connection to the allegations. The high-profile legal battle has drawn global attention as it moves towards trial.

Taylor Swift's lawyer denies deposition agreement in Tustin Baldoni- Blake Lively lawsuit





Why did Justin Baldoni want Taylor Swift’s deposition?

Baldoni’s lawyers argued that Swift’s long-standing friendship with Lively made her a “key witness” who could offer insight into private communications between the two actors during the film’s production. They claimed she had agreed to appear for questioning after October due to prior work commitments, referencing the rollout of her forthcoming album.

However, Swift’s attorney Douglas Baldridge refuted this in a court filing, stating that she never agreed to sit for questioning and was only contacted about it three days prior. He stressed that if forced, she could only make time during the week of 20 October, but this would be contingent on the court’s direction, not voluntary consent.

Taylor Swift has "no material role" in legal case, says lawyer





What did the judge say about the Taylor Swift deposition bid?

Judge Lewis J. Liman denied Baldoni’s request to extend the discovery deadline to include Swift’s deposition. He ruled that Baldoni’s legal team “failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence” after waiting until this week to approach her representatives, despite having months to do so.

The judge confirmed that the discovery schedule requires all depositions to conclude by the end of September, meaning Baldoni has lost the chance to question Swift as part of the pre-trial evidence process.

Bryan Freedman, speaks to the press at US District Court after a pre-trial hearing in New York on February 3, 2025





How has Taylor Swift responded to being named in the lawsuit?

Swift’s team has criticised Baldoni for trying to pull her into what they call a “media spectacle” despite her having no role in the case. Baldridge wrote that “since the inception of this matter, we have consistently maintained that my client has no material role in this action.”

Lively’s lawyers shared this view, accusing Baldoni of attempting to generate tabloid coverage by involving Swift. They also opposed extending the discovery period, saying any scheduling issues were caused by Baldoni’s delay, not Swift’s unavailability.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs





What is the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit about?

The legal clash began in December when Lively accused Baldoni, her co-star and director on It Ends With Us, of sexual harassment and orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign after she complained. Baldoni denied the claims and countersued for defamation, but the judge later dismissed his countersuit as legally invalid.

U.S. judge rules Blake Lively's harassment claims were legally protected speech





The case is heading to trial in March 2026 with only Lively’s original allegations remaining. The court previously allowed Baldoni limited access to Lively and Swift’s text messages during the discovery process but has now closed the door on deposing Swift.