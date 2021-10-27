Tata’s Vistara extends partnership with Lufthansa

By: Pramod Thomas

TATA GROUP-owned Vistara on Wednesday (27) started a reciprocal partnership for its frequent flyer programme, club vistara (CV), with the miles and more scheme of Lufthansa.

The two air carriers already have a codeshare partnership that started in December 2019.

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, said that the partnership would enable club vistara members to earn and redeem CV Points on flights operated and marketed by Lufthansa, covering a network of nearly 200 destinations across the world.

Reciprocally, miles and more members will be able to earn and redeem miles on flights operated by Vistara, it added.

“We are delighted to extend our strong partnership with Lufthansa and bring synergies between our respective frequent flyer programs,” Vistara’s chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said in a statement.

“I am confident that this will enable us to provide greater value and convenience to our Club Vistara members on their travels across the world. We are also equally excited to welcome Miles & More members and provide them a consistent, world-class flying experience when they fly ‘India’s best airline,’”

Christopher Siegloch, senior director loyalty programme development and service at miles and more, said: “We are pleased to strengthen the already started codeshare partnership between Vistara and Lufthansa with the start into the miles and more programme.

“Vistara as a strong partner and popular airline extends our airline portfolio and therefore offers added value to our Miles & More members who now have the opportunity to earn and redeem miles on Vistara flights.”