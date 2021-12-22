Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 478,325
Total Cases 34,758,481
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 6,317
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 478,325
Total Cases 34,758,481
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 6,317

Business

Tata Steel’s products in Dogger Bank Wind Farm infra

An artist’s impression of a Dogger Bank Wind Farm turbine (Photo: GE Renewable Energy)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TATA STEEL, the UK’s largest steel producer, said its products are being used in the ambitious Dogger Bank Wind Farm infrastructure.

It said hundreds of tonnes of its products will be used in the first two phases of what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when completed in 2026.

Steel made in the company’s Port Talbot plant and processed into hollow sections at its Corby and Hartlepool sites is being fabricated by a contract firm for the wind farm.

Tata Steel’s UK arm chairman Sandip Biswas said his company’s efforts are supporting jobs and manufacturing in the country.

According to the Mumbai-headquartered company, wind turbines will sit on foundations featuring its products used in “safety-critical” transition pieces.

“These steel structures form the junction between the tower above the surface of the sea and the foundations below the water,” it said.

The 3.6 GW wind farm is being built in three equal phases of 1.2 GW in the North Sea, 130 km off the northeast coast of England.

Ireland’s SSE Renewables is the lead operator for the development and construction of the wind farm, while the Norway-based Equinor will run the project which has an expected operational life of around 35 years.

Fabrication companies Sif and Smulders were awarded contracts to provide the wind turbine foundations for the first two phases of Dogger Bank in November 2020, with Dogger Bank C awarded a year later.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Sony, Zee finalise India merger despite Invesco spat
UK
UK economy grew more slowly than thought before Omicron hit
UK
SBI UK bats for energy-efficient real estate
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak launches £1 billion support package for Covid-hit businesses
UK
Sunak to say more about hospitality support talks soon
UK
Number of FTSE 350 firms with director of colour doubles in a year
FOOD
Mastercard Strive UK: Supporting ethnic minority business owners to thrive
INDIA
Foreign investors pull out £1.76 billion from Indian markets in 17 days
UK
Sunak resists new Covid restrictions before Christmas
HEADLINE STORY
Investors lose £114 billion in two days as Indian stock market slumps
UK
Todiwala: Stop victimising the hospitality sector
UK
Deal to sell steelworks to Sanjeev Gupta comes under scrutiny
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Chelsea dentist jailed for domestic violence
Direct flights to Dhaka and Sylhet to resume on Boxing…
Tata Steel’s products in Dogger Bank Wind Farm infra
UK secures millions more antivirals to tackle Omicron
EXCLUSIVE: As Omicron surge continues doctors’ leaders warn…NHS ON BRINK…
Sony, Zee finalise India merger despite Invesco spat
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE