Tata Steel transforms Corby site as part of multi-million-pound scheme

IN order to give its business the best chance for the future, Tata Steel is transforming its Corby steel tube making site in UK’s East Midlands region.

Work has started at the 150-acre site, as manufacturing processes on the site will be brought closer together as part of a £25 million scheme.

The two-year investment project will see the creation of a single high-tech warehouse, the relocation and upgrading of the important rectangular hollow section (RHS) processing line and the cold mill (CFM).

Chairman of Tata Steel UK Ltd, Sandip Biswas, said: “Steel is, and will continue to be, an essential part of the UK’s plans to decarbonise for the future.

“We need to ensure we are able to make and supply the products right here in the UK which will help transition to a net-zero future.”

Tata Steel Corby Works Manager, Gary Blackman, said: “The programme is essential to ensuring a sustainable future for our site and generations of steel workers to come. It will enable us to reconfigure our operations and achieve the highest levels of operational efficiency.”

At the same time Tata Steel will work closely with construction partners and the local authority to ensure minimal impact on the surrounding community during the project.