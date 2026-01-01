Skip to content
Tarun Garg becomes first Indian to lead Hyundai India

Automotive veteran takes charge from January 1, 2026, succeeding Unsoo Kim who returns to strategic role in South Korea

Tarun Garg

Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 01, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
Highlights

  • Tarun Garg officially assumes charge as Hyundai Motor India's MD and CEO from January 1, marking historic leadership milestone.
  • First Indian national to head the company since its inception 29 years ago, succeeding outgoing chief Unsoo Kim.
  • Leadership transition reflects Hyundai Motor Group's confidence in India's growth story and strategic importance in global automotive landscape.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced on Thursday that Tarun Garg has officially assumed charge as its managing director and chief executive officer from January 1, 2026, marking a historic milestone for the automaker.

This is the first time an Indian national is heading Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company, since its inception 29 years ago. Garg succeeds Unsoo Kim, who is returning to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea.

The appointment is a testament to Hyundai Motor Group's confidence in India's leadership and the country's growing strategic importance in the global automotive landscape, HMIL said in a statement.

The leadership transition underscores the group's confidence in India's growth story, setting the stage for a new era of innovation, resilience and progress.

Garg's leadership will focus on four key pillars of future-ready strategy: people and market focus, customer-centric approach and 'Make in India, Made for the World' impetus.

With over three decades of automotive experience, Garg brings the right expertise to lead HMIL's second phase of growth in India, the company added.

Commenting on his new role, Garg said "My vision is to build on our strong foundation while accelerating HMIL's transformation towards sustainable growth, technological leadership and unmatched customer delight."

He further said "Aligned with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' we will strengthen Hyundai's legacy and create meaningful mobility solutions that not only empower people but also connect communities and enrich lives."

Last year in October, HMIL's board approved the elevation of Garg, who was its chief operating officer, as managing director and CEO from January 1, 2026, as part of its succession planning.

The company has announced investments of Rs 45,000 crore by FY30 for accelerating electric vehicles, hybrids and connected mobility, among other initiatives.

