Modi, Jetten hold talks as India and Netherlands sign 17 pacts

INDIA and the Netherlands elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership and signed 17 agreements to expand cooperation in defence, critical minerals and other sectors after talks between prime minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten.

During their meeting on Saturday evening, the two leaders expressed concern over the situation in West Asia and its impact on the region and the wider world due to disruptions in global energy supplies and trade networks.

Modi and Jetten also called for freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, opposed any "restrictive" measures and reaffirmed support for ongoing initiatives in this regard, according to a joint statement.

Around one-fifth of global energy supplies pass through the narrow waterway, where shipping has faced disruptions since February 28 after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, leading to retaliatory strikes.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing conflict with Russia and regional security developments. They agreed to continue supporting efforts towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, the statement said.

Modi arrived in The Hague on Friday on a two-day visit as part of his four-nation Europe tour aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in key sectors.

After the talks, India and the Netherlands unveiled a "strategic partnership roadmap" to strengthen ties in trade and investment, defence and security, and critical and emerging technologies including semiconductors, space, AI and quantum computing.

The two prime ministers also launched an "India-Netherlands roadmap on the development of green hydrogen".

Modi and Jetten agreed to explore the possibility of creating a defence industrial roadmap for joint manufacturing of defence equipment, systems and components through transfer of technology and joint ventures.

The Netherlands is among India's biggest trading destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. The country is also India's fourth largest investor, with cumulative foreign direct investment of USD 55.6 billion.

The Netherlands, with its logistics network, also serves as a gateway to Europe for Indian exporters through the Port of Rotterdam.

The two sides agreed to increase cooperation in science and innovation, sustainability, health, agriculture, water management, climate change and energy transition, maritime development and people-to-people ties.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the agreements signed between the two countries will boost cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, health, water, renewable energy, agriculture and culture, among other sectors.

One of the agreements signed after the Modi-Jetten meeting focused on migration and mobility and is expected to support greater movement of Indians to the Netherlands for jobs and education.

While discussing geopolitical developments, the two leaders called for a free, open and peaceful Indo-Pacific based on respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation and "absence of coercion and conflicts", according to the joint statement.

The remarks came amid global concerns over China's growing assertive behaviour in the region.

Recognising the importance of critical minerals for innovation, the two prime ministers expressed interest in strengthening cooperation across the critical minerals value chain, including exploration and integration of value chains.

Both leaders also welcomed an initiative to connect the Dutch Semicon Competence Centre with the Indian Semiconductor Mission to support and strengthen the semiconductor sector, according to the joint statement.

On trade, Modi and Jetten highlighted the potential for further growth, especially after the India-EU Free Trade Agreement signed earlier this year.

During the meeting, Modi thanked Jetten for the Netherlands' continued support for India's permanent membership in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council.

According to the joint statement, Jetten strongly condemned the “heinous and abhorrent” Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed, and extended the Netherlands' support to India in its fight against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

The two prime ministers condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for a "zero tolerance" approach while rejecting double standards in countering terrorism, the statement said.

"There has been significant progress in India-Netherlands ties in the last one decade," Modi said in his televised opening remarks during the meeting with Jetten.

The prime minister said India considers the Netherlands among its most important partners as the historical and people-to-people relations between the two countries are "deep-rooted".

"Democratic values, market economy and responsible behavior are part of our common approach. Our cooperation in areas of water, healthcare and education has been making the lives of our people better," he said.

Modi also referred to India's economic growth.

The prime minister said there should be convergence between the Netherlands' expertise and India's "speed and skill" in every sector.

"We need to take our cooperation in areas of innovation, investment, sustainability and defence to new heights. Under this common vision, we are taking India-Netherlands relations to the level of strategic partnership," Modi said.