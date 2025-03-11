Until the last general election, Tan Dhesi was the first MP to wear a turban. That is how the mainstream media would describe him. But the MP for Slough and the chair of the defence select committee has emerged as a formidable force in British politics.

His recent experiences during the toxic 2024 election cycle have only amplified his influence, positioning him as a key player in shaping national discourse on defence and social justice.

Dhesi described the election last July, as “a very, very busy year” filled with unexpected challenges.

“I think I've not experienced anything like that in my 20-odd years in electoral politics,” he told the GG2 Power List, as he recounted the toxicity that characterised the campaign.

Social media showed how some opponents tried to derail his campaign. It concerned sensitive issue of Gaza which led to an unprecedented level of abuse and misinformation targeted at Dhesi.

“I was at pains to just say to them, as well as the wider public, that Gaza is extremely emotive issue,” he explained. “But it is a humanitarian issue that you are trying to convert this into some sort of religious or one community issue – that is not what this is. All of us care. We want that fighting to stop. That's what the Labour Party have been calling for months.

“The likes of me have been condemning some of the tactics used by Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister. But the level of misinformation out there in the wider public, the use of social media to malign some of the work of Labour MPs or candidates, in particular, was huge – it was just off the scale.”

The vitriol had the opposite effect – Dhesi’s determination only deepened.

“I will decide to take a back-step from politics, when I feel that it's time for me to step back,” he asserted. “I've done what I needed to do and it's time for others and for these people who suddenly be putting out disinformation. ‘Oh, look, these people have been bought out. These MPs are doing this, and this is all controlled by this or that lobby.’ What a load of nonsense. I have done my service and conducting myself with what I would like to think is a great deal of integrity.”

His re-election for a third term is a testament to his resilience and the trust placed in him by the people of Slough.

As chair of the defence select committee, Dhesi carries a personal legacy that informs his approach to national security. “My great grandfather lost his leg fighting in the First World War. My grandmother's brother and other family members fought in the Second World War. Sikhs generally have a huge military tradition.”

Dhesi's position is not merely about oversight. It is about ensuring that the voices of underrepresented communities are heard within the halls of power.

“We're hoping that we will be supporting but also scrutinising the work of government. It's our job to ensure that the Ministry of Defence is working with our allies in an increasingly volatile and increasingly dangerous world to keep us safe,” he explained.

“So, we are privy to a lot of sensitive information. There's a lot of reading to do, lots of briefings that you receive. Our job and my job, especially as a chair, is important. I take it extremely seriously. Is that money being spent wisely in terms of taxpayer money? There are billions of pounds in the defence budget.”

He is particularly passionate about addressing the cultural challenges within the military. “We've had a lot of really, really improper behaviour towards some of our service women that needs to be tackled,” he warned. “We need to make sure that our defence community and our armed forces are a safe place for women or ethnic minorities to encourage lots of people to think about a career in the military.”

Dhesi’s journey into politics was not a straightforward one. He initially envisioned a career in construction, following in the footsteps of his parents who emigrated from Punjab in the 1970s.

“I thought my calling in life was to run my own small business,” he recalled. Yet he soon realised that public service brought him a sense of fulfilment that construction never could.

“The more and more I was involved in public life, the more and more I loved it. It's an incredible feeling and when you are able to satisfactorily resolve a local community problem, you've got a lot of love and respect from the community for doing that. I ended up getting involved in other voluntary services such as a governor at a couple of local schools. The buzz that I was getting from construction was nowhere near the buzz that I was getting from public service.”

His faith has also played a part. “One of the things that has driven me into politics that’s constantly in terms of making me appreciate duty, about that integrity, a lot of those things are from faith. Even becoming a member of the Labour Party. The aspects of equality and social justice which drew me to the Labour Party were very prevalent in the Sikh faith.”

His leadership style is rooted in empathy and a commitment to serve, qualities that resonate with many of his constituents and colleagues alike. He navigates a “very wide spectrum,” from meeting with the chief of the defence staff and to assisting those sleeping rough.

“Things are flying at you from all different angles,” he said, highlighting the constant demands. Yet, his commitment to his constituents is palpable. “I think one of the most beautiful things about our British democracy is that constituents can meet up with their MP, that they can write to their MP and then they get a response in return. Many other nations across the world, that is far from the case.”

Dhesi blends seriousness with subtle humor, particularly about his “seven and a bit English” language skills. Though some are “rustier than others,” he confidently lists Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu as languages he can readily use for speeches.

He recalled surprising a French twin town as mayor, delivering a fluent speech, despite his turban and perceived English linguistic laziness. “I think I really did break down barriers and that I would like to think helped strengthen the relations and the Entente Cordiale.”