Tabu wraps filming for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Tabu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Seasoned Bollywood actress Tabu has finished shooting for her next film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which also stars her frequent collaborator Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

On Friday, Tabu took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

Tabu also shared a BTS picture from the sets of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which is directed by Neeraj Pandey.

In the candid shot, Ajay and Tabu are seen in conversation with Neeraj Pandey as they stand together against the backdrop of Marine Drive.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is touted to be a unique musical love story spanning 20 years. The film marks Ajay’s tenth film with Tabu.

The duo has shared screen space in films including Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Fitoor, Drishyam’, ‘Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa.

Director Neeraj Pandey is known for some critically acclaimed films like A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby.

More details regarding the film are awaited.