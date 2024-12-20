Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain laid to rest in US

Percussionist A Sivamani and other artistes performed on their drums at a little distance away in a tribute to the tabla maestro.

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain laid to rest in US

Zakir Hussain

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 20, 2024
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

ZAKIR HUSSAIN was laid to rest on Thursday (19) at a San Francisco cemetery as renowned percussionist A Sivamani and other artistes performed on their drums at a little distance away in a tribute to the tabla maestro.

Hussain, one of the world’s most accomplished percussionists, died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday (16) due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.

Hundreds of his admirers gathered at Hussain's funeral to pay their last respects. Sivamani and several other musicians played drums at a little distance away to pay him a tribute.

Sivamani said, "Rhythm is God, that is you Zakir bhai. I learned a lot in our journey from 1982 till now. Every moment you are here with us in the rhythm. Every time I hit the rhythm, you are there. We love you Zakir Bhai. Have a lovely journey. Please give my pranam to all the masters."

Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, revolutionised the instrument, taking it beyond the limits of classical music to other forms, including jazz and Western classical.

The celebrated musician, one of India’s most well-known, received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Hussain received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

In his career spanning six decades, the musician worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.

Sivamani after Hussain's death in a Facebook post said he would go to San Francisco to see him for the last time.

"No Zakir Bhai, you cannot leave us like this. This is just unbelievable. I'm on the way to San Francisco. I want to see you, one last time. I want to hold your hands, my brother, my Guru. I'm devastated. life will never be the same again," Sivamani had said.

Messages of condolence poured in on social media as the news of Hussain's demise spread. Prime minister Narendra Modi called him a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music.

Grammy winner musician Ricky Kej remembered Hussain for his "immense humility, approachable nature".

"One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for...being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves. He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon," Kej had written on X after his demise.

(PTI)

indian classical musicricky kejpercussionist a sivamanizakir hussain

Related News

Champions Trophy
Cricket

India to play Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground

Peter-Mandelson-Getty
News

Peter Mandelson to be new US ambassador

Seema Misra
Editorial

Post Office was institutionally racist: Seema Misra

More For You

Demi-Moore-and-Amy-Adams-interview-hollywood

Amy Adams and Demi Moore from the interview

Youtube @Variety

Demi Moore and Amy Adams discuss societal pressure on women to repress anger

Everything about women having to don submissive and obedient roles in life may be old news, but it continues to be a sad reality. Contextualising the plight of women, Demi Moore and Amy Adams, in a one-on-one interview, discussed how women are often obliged to hide their rage due to societal pressure.

Both their recent films, The Substance and Nightbitch respectively, have similar themes of unexpressed female rage. "I love how both of our films also deal with surrealism and mysticism, and these elements of rage," Adams said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pushpa-tops-box-office-collection-india

Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun film sees 1100cr Box Office Collection in India in 2 weeks

In an incredible show of strength, Pushpa 2 posted Rs 301 crore in its second week at the Indian box office. Compared to the staggering first-week collection of Rs 600 crore, the 51% drop in the second week is as robust as it is. And it’s nothing short of magical. And guess the magic number. The total box office gross for the two weeks is Rs 1110 crore.

Pushpa 2 is no more a mere favourite to beat Baahubali 2, but is now pacing toward making a record. The collection today in its third week will put it in stone.

Keep ReadingShow less
David-Corenswet-in-Superman-movie-2025

A scene from the teaser trailer of Superman

Getty images

Superman Teaser Trailer: David Corenswet's performance looks promising as Man Of Steel

It was a great day for DC fans out there as the teaser trailer for Superman was released on December 19. The superhero film, directed by James Gunn, will feature David Corenswet as Clark Kent, aka Superman.

The teaser of the third reboot of the franchise offers the audience a proper glimpse into Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent, who is a reporter for a newspaper the Daily Planet.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant' series to debut on Netflix in January 2025

Vikramaditya Motwane

Getty Images

Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant' series to debut on Netflix in January 2025

Netflix will soon feature a prison drama series Black Warrant directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The Hindi series also features actors Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur. It will also present the debut performance of Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late movie legend Shashi Kapoor.

The series is inspired by true events and is a dramatised adaptation of Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer, written by a former superintendent at Tihar Jail Sunil Gupta, and journalist Sunetra Choudhury. Motwane, who earlier worked on series Sacred Games for Netflix, has co-created Black Warrant with Satyanshu Singh, who also serves as a co-director alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Atlee-reveals-his-bet-with-SRK
Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later this month
AFP via Getty Images

Atlee recalls the bet he had with Shah Rukh Khan about 'mass character' in Jawan

The 2023 blockbuster Jawan made huge waves as Shah Rukh Khan made his first collaboration with Atlee. In the movie, SRK was seen in a double role – Vikram Rathore and Azad. Director of the movie Atlee says he never thought the former would become the ‘mass character’. In an interview, he admitted that he even had a ‘bet’ going on with King Khan as to who would be hailed as the mass character.

He was speaking at a promotional event hosted for team Baby John. Atlee candidly talked about his directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee shared, “I said, ‘Sir (SRK), you wait and watch; Vikram Rathore is going to be the mass character.’ He just looked at me and said, ‘No, sir. Girls like me, Azad will be the mass.’ I said, ‘Okay sir, bet sir bet.’ But exactly after seeing the film, he said, ‘Boss, you were right.' He just told me, ‘You are right. Vikram Rathore is the mass; everybody loved it.’”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications