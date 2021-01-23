Taapsee Pannu on 6 years of Baby: 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for me

By Murtuza Iqbal







Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor, but it was her performance in Baby that gave her recognition in the Hindi film industry. It wasn’t a big role, but with just a few scenes, Taapsee had left a mark.

Today, Baby completes six years of its release, so Taapsee tweeted, “Dear actors, Number of minutes don’t matter, the impact u leave with what u do in those minutes …… matters 🙂 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly , Naam Shabana @neerajpofficial @ShitalBhatiaFFW @akshaykumar.”

Akshay replied to her tweet, “Absolutely! Always make the most of what you have…proud of you and your onwards and upwards journey :)”







Well, Taapsee’s performance as Shabana Khan had impressed one and all, and that’s why the makers decided on a spin-off titled Naam Shabana which revolved around how she became an agent.

In these six years, Taapsee has featured in some amazing Hindi movies like PINK, Naam Shabana, Mulk, Badla, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, and Thappad.

Currently, she is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. Taapsee will be seen in movies like Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu. The shooting of Haseen Dillruba has been wrapped up, and currently, the actress is shooting for Rashmi Rocket.







There have been reports of her starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s next. But there’s no official announcement about it.

A few days ago, while talking to Bollywood Hungama about the movie, Taapsee had stated, “If and when I am doing such a film, I will be the happiest to announce it without being asked.”





