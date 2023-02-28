Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
T-Series and Benaras Media Works’ Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu clocks 3 years

Widely acclaimed by audiences across the globe, the gripping drama revolves around Amrita (Taapsee Pannu) who files for divorce after her husband slaps her at a party.

By: Mohnish Singh

One of the path-breaking and impactful films in many aspects, Thappad has completed 3 years since its theatrical release.

Produced by T-Series and Benaras Media Works, this social drama was the most appreciated film of 2020, starring Taapsee Pannu in a leading role. It sheds light on gender sensitivity and patriarchy.

The makers took to their social media to celebrate 3 years of the film. “Three years since this powerful story captured the hearts of countless families across India. #3YearsOfThappad,” T-Series wrote.

