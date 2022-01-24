Website Logo
  • Monday, January 24, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 489,848
Total Cases 39,543,328
Today's Fatalities 439
Today's Cases 3,06,064
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 489,848
Total Cases 39,543,328
Today's Fatalities 439
Today's Cases 3,06,064

Business

Switch Mobility raising funds for expansion plans

Switch Mobility, the Leeds-based company which is part of the Hinduja Group-controlled Ashok Leyland, is believed to be in the final stages of striking deals with the investors to raise funds. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SWITCH MOBILITY the electric vehicle company of the Hinduja Group, is likely to raise $200 million (£148.46m) in the next three months to meet its capital expenditure requirements, media reports said.

It approached Blackrock, Macquarie, Oman Investment Fund, Canadian Pension Fund and several other institutional investors for funds, according to an Economic Times report.

The Leeds-based company, which is part of the Hinduja Group-controlled Ashok Leyland, is believed to be in the final stages of striking deals with the investors.

The efforts could value the electric vehicle maker between $1.4 billion (£1.04 bn) and $1.8 bn (£1.34 bn), against the enterprise value of $1.6 bn (£1.19 bn) at which it sold a minor stake to auto component maker Dana last year.

However, the investor appetite for electric vehicle firms has cooled off since then, going by the erosion in the valuations of Nikola, Rivian and Arrival.

Switch is seeking investments for developing new vehicles for both Indian and western markets.

Ashok Leyland chairman Dheeraj Hinduja told the newspaper that Switch is finalising the fundraising which is likely to be concluded within “the next few months”.

In December, Switch announced the establishment of a new electric vehicle factory in Valladolid, Spain, with a plan to invest around €100m (£83.83m) over the next 10 years. The company seeks to extend its footprints beyond India and the UK, where it has a significant presence.

A month earlier, it had bagged a contract to supply 300 electric buses to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation in south India.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Start-up to begin driverless food delivery trial this year
UK
India-UK trade talks will conclude quickly: West Midlands mayor
Business
Trade minister bats for reduced tariffs on British car exports
INDIA
India extends curbs on international flights till Feb 28
US
5G launches in US without huge impact on flights
HEADLINE STORY
Novel Asian cafes whet appetite for fusion food
HEADLINE STORY
Mallya can be evicted from London home over unpaid loan: Court
INDIA
Hyderabad firm comes up with India’s ‘first protein subunit vaccine’
UK
Issa brothers may join race to buy pharmacy chain Boots
UK
Google buys London office complex for $1bn
UK
Tata hires new executive to run international FMCG biz
UK
Tata Steel spends £4m to upgrade Cumbria lime kiln
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
US university faculty opposes caste inclusion in anti-discriminatory policy
Adivi Sesh starrer Major postponed due to pandemic
New-age filmmakers who redefined love with their films
Aparshakti Khurana writes a letter to his daughter on National…
Pharmacist brothers offer ‘Jabs with Kebabs’ to encourage Covid vaccine…
India’s Republic Day parade to have 25 tableaux, 16 marching…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE