Sweden to strengthen border controls in response to Qu’ran burnings

Prime minister Ulf Kristersson said that individuals with weak ties to Sweden should not be allowed to enter the country to commit crimes

Supporters of the former paramilitary group Hashd al-Shaabi burn a Swedish flag during a protest in Baghdad’s Tahrir square on July 20, 2023 to condemn a planned Koran burning in Sweden. (Photo by Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Swedish government announced on Tuesday (01), its plan to “intensify” border controls in response to a deteriorating security situation triggered by a series of protests involving desecrations of the Qu’ran.

The protests, which included burning pages of the Qu’ran in public, have led to tensions between Sweden and Muslim countries.

Prime minister Ulf Kristersson said during a press conference that individuals with weak ties to Sweden should not be allowed to enter the country to commit crimes.

He further revealed that an official decision to implement heightened border controls is expected to be announced on Thursday (03).

The government aims to prevent potential security threats and maintain public order amid the ongoing unrest related to the desecrations of the Qu’ran.

On Monday (31), Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem, two Iraqi men, engaged in a protest in front of Sweden’s parliament where they burned the Muslim holy text, sparking widespread outrage and condemnations.

Prior to this incident, the duo had staged similar protests outside Stockholm’s main mosque and Iraq’s embassy in the Swedish capital in late June, leading to further tensions.

The protests in Sweden prompted Iraqi demonstrators to storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on two separate occasions, causing fires within the compound during the second incident.

In response to the escalating situation, Sweden issued orders to 15 government bodies, including the armed forces, several law enforcement agencies, and the tax office, to enhance their anti-terrorism efforts.

Justice minister Gunnar Strommer clarified that the “intensified border checks” mentioned in the context refer to what are known as “inner border controls.”

This means that border checks will be implemented for individuals traveling into Sweden from other Schengen nations to bolster security measures and address potential threats.

“The inner border controls enable us to identify incoming travellers that can threaten our security,” Strommer told reporters.

Sweden reintroduced inner border controls in May 2022 citing a worsened security situation, a decision made in line with common EU legislation.

Strommer also noted that new Swedish legislation came into force Tuesday, giving police wider powers to conduct controls within Swedish borders, including vehicle and body searches.

“The purpose is to strengthen police work and prevent threats to domestic security,” Strommer said.

On Monday, the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation voiced “disappointment” with Sweden and Denmark for not taking action following the spate of burnings.

Sweden’s government has condemned the desecrations, while stressing the country’s constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and assembly.

Kristersson reiterated however Tuesday that the government was evaluating Sweden’s legal system to explore a potential change.

“It would be about widening the process for handling permits for public gatherings so that one can look at a wider security perspective,” the head of government said.

Over the weekend, Denmark also announced it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances.

