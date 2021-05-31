Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji puts focus on yoga in virtual conclave

A three-day International Yoga E-Conclave was held virtually from May 28-30 – attended by faith leaders, health experts, yoga instructors, mental health practitioners and fitness enthusiasts, who offered insights into the transformative practice of yoga during the pandemic.

The conclave was inaugurated by Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, president of Parmarth Niketan. He said: “It is very important for all of us to be ready to face the second wave of the pandemic with discipline and patience. The world is changing rapidly, the catastrophe of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, the havoc of Corona, Tauktae and Yaas storm, many such challenges are in front of us. Along with the government, we all also have a national duty and responsibility to meet all these challenges together.”

“At this time both immunity and humanity must be protected. We can not merely speak about boosting our immunity without protecting our humanity and our community. We must come together for this and yoga is the answer. Yoga is not merely a set of exercises but its a way of life. Yoga is for all,” Swami Saraswatiji added.

Swami Kailashananda Giriji, also part of the event, lauded the organisers and said through the conclave they have tried to create awareness amongst the masses about various principles and practices of yoga in Indian spiritual tradition.

The founder of Sarva Yoga International Italy, Dr. Antonietta Rosie, said that yoga is an invaluable gift of India. “My experience of thirty years is that yoga changes the whole thought of man. The sooner the yogic way of life is adopted, the better.”

First day of the event can be viewed here.