Sushmita Sen keyed up about digital debut with Disney+Hotstar series Aarya

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who has been away from movies for several years now, is gearing up to mark her acting comeback. The talented actress will soon be making her digital debut with an upcoming webseries Aarya, slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

Written and directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja (2016) fame, Aarya brings Sen back before cameras after a long gap of five years. She was last seen on the silver screen in a Bengali film called Nirbaak (2015), and before that in filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s Bollywood comic-caper No Problem (2010).

Announcing her comeback on Instagram last year, Sen had written, “I have always been in awe of the love that knows patience. This alone makes me a fan of my fans. They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, and lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus… unconditionally! I return just for you.”

On Tuesday, the makers dropped the teaser of the much-awaited webseries on the social media accounts of Disney+Hotstar. It was captioned, “New home, new ropes. Sushmita Sen in & as Aarya. In the teaser, we can see Sushmita Sen working out in an apartment. Her face is revealed at the end of the video.

The actress is psyched up about the series. Asking fans to guess what the show is about, she wrote on Instagram, “Now it is your turn to tell me, what you think Aarya is about? Tell me in the comments below and the lucky one who comes closest to guessing it right goes live with me here on Instagram very, very soon.”

According to reports, Aarya is a remake of the Dutch series Penoza (2010).