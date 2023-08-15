Surrey man jailed after defrauding Dreams

Sunny Bhayani transferred £51,794 to himself by creating fake refunds for customers

(Representational image: iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A SURREY man has been jailed for two years after admitting to defrauding bed retailer Dreams Limited where he worked.



Sunny Bhayani, who was in the customer services department of the company in High Wycombe, created fake refunds for customers and fraudulently transferred the money to himself.



He transferred a total of £51,794 to his own cards between January 2017 and January 2018, according to a Bucks Free Press report.



Detective constable Gemma Thompson of Thames Valley Police who investigated the case, said Bhayani, of Woodham Lane, Addlestone, took advantage of his position of trust and neglected the financial interests of his employer.



Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (8) ordered Bhayani to pay £565 in costs and repay £51,794.27 to the company at £1075 a month.



He will have to wear an electronic tag with a curfew for six months and complete 250 hours of unpaid work within a year.



He is also subjected to rehabilitation activity.



Thompson said the “complex investigation” into the fraud took more than five years and involved a large number of officers.