Damage to Ganesh idol triggers violence in India’s Surat

A total of 28 adults have been arrested, and six minors were detained, while three separate FIRs were registered in connection with the violence, police officials said. (Photo credit: ANI)

By: EasternEye

VIOLENCE broke out in Surat, in India’s Gujarat state, after an idol of Lord Ganesh was damaged when stones were allegedly thrown at a pandal by a group of minors during the Ganpati festival, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the city’s Saiyedpura area late on Sunday night, leading to injuries to some people, including police officers.

Following the detention of six minors in connection with the incident, a crowd of 200-300 people gathered at the Lalgate police station to protest the police action. Stones were thrown from both sides, resulting in injuries to several people, including police personnel, according to Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut.

Two vehicles were set on fire, and two others were damaged by the mob. Police responded by using batons and firing teargas shells to disperse the crowd. A total of 28 adults have been arrested, and six minors were detained, while three separate FIRs were registered in connection with the violence, police officials said.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and senior police officers visited the site and assured that strict action would be taken. “Every single person who has disturbed the peace of the city will be nabbed, and none will be spared,” Sanghavi said.

The minors, aged 12 to 13, were reportedly brought to the location in an autorickshaw to throw stones, Gahlaut said. They were being questioned along with their guardians, who were also detained.

The police used CCTV footage and video recordings from mobile phones and TV cameras to identify 28 people involved, who were charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offences such as rioting and attempted murder. A separate FIR was filed for arson and property damage.

Surveillance has been increased in the area, and security has been tightened to maintain law and order. Teams from the city crime branch, Special Operations Group (SOG), and local police have been formed to investigate the case.

Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay said 28 individuals had been arrested, and legal action was being taken against six juveniles involved in the incident. “We will ensure that Ganesh Utsav celebrations across Gujarat proceed peacefully, and strict action will be taken against anyone disturbing the peace,” Sahay said.

Surat police acted swiftly after the violence in Saiyedpura, arresting those responsible for disrupting the city’s peace, he added.