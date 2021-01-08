Sunny Leone writes an appreciation post for her stunt double

By Murtuza Iqbal







When an actor can’t perform stunts, a stunt double is hired to do the stunts. But not many Bollywood actors like to reveal that they have used a stunt double in a film. However, recently Sunny Leone wrote an appreciation post for her stunt double.

The actress posted on Instagram, “This is my appreciation post — This talented young man has made me look so amazing doing the things that are too dangerous to do unless trained. Thank you so much @yasar_munir for your hard work! And the message you sent was beyond sweet. Takes a lot of strength to come to set put a wig on and play a female with confidence. So to all the HATERS how brave and confident are you to do something out of your comfort zone??? 🐅🐅🐅I’m proud of You Yasar!”





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)







Sunny is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s web series Anamika which also stars Sonnalli Seygall. A couple of days ago, the actress had also posted a video from the sets in which she was seen doing some action.

She had captioned the video as, “Action shot with @vikrampbhatt Sir has the eye of the tiger and as you can see I’m having too much fun!! Lol but we got the shot!”





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny’s last Bollywood film was the 2019 release Motichoor Chaknachoor in which she had a special song. Apart from Anamika, the actress has a couple of projects lined up down South.





