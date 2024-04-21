  • Sunday, April 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Climate watchdog chief criticises Sunak’s ‘backward’ steps

Despite facing pressure to address cost-of-living concerns and political opposition, Sunak defends his approach as pragmatic, saying that there is a need to maintain public support while still aiming to achieve the country’s net zero target by 2050.

Sunak’s decisions, particularly regarding measures aimed at achieving net zero emissions, have drawn criticism from environmental activists. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

The head of the government’s advisory body on climate change, Chris Stark, has expressed concerns that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s actions are setting Britain back in its efforts to tackle climate change.

Stark, who is set to step down as chief executive of the independent Climate Change Committee, highlighted that UK climate policy has become less ambitious, which he views as a setback.

In an interview excerpt with the BBC, Stark emphasised the difficulty of recovering from such a setback, indicating his belief that the nation’s progress has been hindered. “That is extremely hard to recover,” Stark said. “I think it’s set us back.”

Sunak’s decisions, particularly regarding measures aimed at achieving net zero emissions, have drawn criticism from environmental activists.

Despite facing pressure to address cost-of-living concerns and political opposition, Sunak defends his approach as pragmatic, saying that there is a need to maintain public support while still aiming to achieve the country’s net zero target by 2050.

Stark, who will assume the role of chief executive at the Carbon Trust later this year, stressed the necessity for more comprehensive action in areas such as heating homes, managing industrial emissions, and transforming farming and transportation systems.

“I definitely feel we’re at risk,” Stark said, expressing his concerns about the current trajectory.

In response to Stark’s comments, a government spokesperson reiterated Britain’s achievements in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and highlighted its ambitious climate targets.

“But we need to reach our net zero goals in a sustainable way so we have taken action to protect our energy security, ease the burdens on hard-working people and provide transparency about the choices involved so that we bring people with us in meeting our climate targets,” the spokesperson said.

(Reuters)

Related Stories

News
Mayoral candidate wants to run London like a ‘seasoned CEO’
News
EU’s youth mobility scheme offer rejected
News
India elections 2024: What we learned this week
News
Bradford murder: Police contact with victim being probed
News
Around 64 per cent voter turnout in first phase of India election
News
Elon Musk puts off India trip, to visit later this year
News
Former Post Office chair defends derogatory language allegations
News
Akshata Murty to get multimillion pound Infosys payout
UK
Former civil servant accuses Cabinet Office of ‘systemic racism’
UK
Top officer says police must admit to ‘institutional racism’
News
Two Indian students drown in Scotland’s Tummel River
News
Sadiq Khan plans another Superloop network if re-elected

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW