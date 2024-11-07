Sunak visits Bengaluru’s Raghavendra Swami Mutt with family

By: EasternEye

RISHI Sunak, who is on an India trip, visited the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Bengaluru with his wife Akshata Murthy and family to seek blessings from Guru Raghavendra.

The visit included Sunak’s in-laws, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, who currently serves as a Rajya Sabha (upper house of Indian parliament) member.

Photos of the former prime minister and his family participating in rituals and seeking blessings at the mutt have been widely shared on social media.

The family’s visit on 6 November involved participation in traditional temple rituals, reflecting their connection to Indian cultural and spiritual practices.

Guru Raghavendra holds a revered place in the Hindu community, with many visiting his mutt to seek guidance and wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies)