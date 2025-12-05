Sumukhi Suresh ignites London with ‘Hoemonal’, a two-hour comedy supernova

Sumukhi Suresh’s return to London with Hoemonal at Soho Theatre in Walthamstow wasn’t just a show — it was a full-bodied comedic eruption. If her previous London appearance left audiences hungry for more, this time she served an overflowing, refilled-thrice buffet of laughs. And she served it hot. From the second Sumukhi strutted onto the stage, she launched into the set like someone had dared her to break the sound barrier. For nearly two hours, she kept the entire room suspended in a state of delighted disbelief: How is she still going? How is she still this funny?

Because that’s Sumukhi. Her energy doesn’t dip, it doesn’t plateau, it doesn’t even politely pause — it detonates. She operates at a level of comedic stamina that would make most performers, especially many of her Indian peers, simply evaporate. Where other comics can sometimes coast on charm or lean into comfortable rhythms, Sumukhi surges. She’s a performer who treats the stage like a living organism — one she wrestles, teases, electrifies, and ultimately conquers.

The expanded version of Hoemonal is a testament to her evolution as a performer. She dove headfirst into the absurdities of dating and the labyrinth of Bumble, recounted hilariously disastrous experiments with drugs, and unpacked the very real indignities of getting older. Her relatable stories hit the audience so hard that entire rows were laughing with the pain of recognition. And her re-enactment of Indian soap operas—complete with zoom-ins, melodramatic gasps, impossible plot twists — was nothing short of a one-woman tsunami of satire.

But the true brilliance of Sumukhi’s performance lies in her ability to extract comedy from discomfort. She told stories of being fat-shamed, of hormonal chaos, of awkward date rejection s— not with self-pity, but with razor-sharp humour, emotional precision, and an irrepressible sense of mischief. She took the shame thrown at her and alchemised it into the loudest laughs of the night. Very few comics can balance hurt and hilarity this seamlessly; Sumukhi makes it look effortless.

And then came the deeply relatable, surprisingly tender section on being alone. It was introspective without slowing the pace, clever without becoming preachy, and honest without losing its comedic spine. She managed to make loneliness feel communal, even joyful — a testament to her storytelling finesse.

What truly sets Sumukhi apart from almost every other Indian stand-up right now is the pure force she brings to a room. Many comics from India are brilliant writers or sharp observers, but few deliver with her level of command, momentum, and theatricality. She doesn’t just tell jokes; she performs them, inhabits them, detonates them. Her presence is kinetic, almost cinematic, bringing characters to life with such commitment that you forget you’re watching stand-up and not a full-blown stage production. If some comics have a cosy, laid-back vibe, Sumukhi is their counterpoint: a whirlwind of precision, passion, and pulse.

In terms of all-round comic ability — stage presence, power, stamina, emotional intelligence, comedic risk-taking — she is arguably India’s finest female stand-up, and truthfully, one of the best stand-ups India has ever produced, full stop. There may be male comics who currently sell out bigger venues or rely on massive marketing machines, but none can generate the raw, unfiltered energy she unleashes on stage. She raises the bar so high that other performers could use a month at altitude training just to reach it.

The night concluded with a thunderous standing ovation—the kind that isn’t just applause but an acknowledgement that the audience witnessed something rare. And in classic Sumukhi style, she returned after the show to meet fans, take photos, and radiate the same warmth she carries onstage.

Hoemonal wasn’t just a five-star performance; it was a masterclass in what stand-up can be when delivered by a performer with fearless honesty, volcanic energy, and unmatched talent. If you weren’t in that room, you missed something extraordinary. Sumukhi Suresh isn’t just a must-see—she’s a can’t-miss phenomenon.