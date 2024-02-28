  • Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Braverman labels Tory Islamophobia row as ‘hysteria’, demands action

Braverman believes stripping Lee Anderson of his party privileges was an overreaction

Suella Braverman. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

FORMER home secretary Suella Braverman has denounced the ongoing controversy surrounding Islamophobia within the Tory party as “hysteria,” urging prime minister Rishi Sunak to address Islamist extremism promptly, reported The Telegraph.

Braverman believes stripping Lee Anderson, the former Tory party deputy chairman, of his party privileges was an overreaction to his claims about London mayor Sadiq Khan.

On Monday (26), Braverman urged Sunak to focus on tackling “Islamist extremism in the UK.”

“We need to urgently focus now on the big problem: how to tackle Islamist extremism in the UK. The hysteria in response to those calling out the crisis is one of the reasons why we’re not making progress,” she wrote on X.

“Language does matter but it’s time for resolute government action. Fixing Prevent as Sir William Shawcross recommends. I started this work. It needs to be completed. Passing a law that empowers ministers to take action against hateful marches. Properly holding the Police to account so they uphold the law without fear or favour.”

The dispute over Islamophobia allegations erupted last week when Braverman claimed “Islamists, extremists, and anti-Semites” are now in charge in the country.

Meanwhile, Sunak cautioned against shutting down discussions on the Israel-Hamas conflict but didn’t label Anderson’s remarks as Islamophobic.

Although Labour and the Liberal Democrats urged Sunak to denounce Anderson’s comments as Islamophobic, the government prefers the term “anti-Muslim hatred.”

Anderson refused to retract his claims, asserting it would show weakness. While some Tory MPs criticised Anderson’s comments, others called for a broader debate on Islamist extremism.

In an interview, Anderson referenced areas in London and Birmingham with large Muslim populations, sparking debate. He said that certain individuals misuse religious doctrine to create ‘no-go’ zones in these areas, which is not in line with true Islamic teachings.

His remarks were swiftly condemned as Islamophobic, with calls for an apology from various quarters.

Ali Milani, the head of the Labour Muslim Network, quickly criticised his remarks as Islamophobic, stating that there are “no Muslim ‘no-go’ areas in this country”.

Andy Street, the Tory mayor of West Midlands, called on those in Westminster to cease making baseless accusations. Meanwhile, Jess Phillips, a Labour representative from Birmingham, demanded an apology for the remarks, particularly as her constituency encompasses part of the Sparkhill area.

The Islamophobia row has also raised questions about handling disagreements over Israel and Gaza, with MPs facing intense scrutiny.

In an interview, Sunak discussed worries that protests supporting Palestine had made the situation chaotic in Parliament.

The prime minister acknowledged concerns about intimidating actions affecting politicians’ ability to express their views.

He criticised aggressive tactics like targeting MPs’ homes as “incredibly” frustrating and un-British. He also warned hostile protesters that breaking the law would result in severe consequences.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India seeks agriculture reforms at WTO meeting
News
India’s Bharti Enterprises chief Sunil Mittal knighted
INDIA
Cough syrup deaths: Uzbek court sentences Indian, 22 others
News
New funding to help protect MPs from threats
HEADLINE STORY
Comment: Keeping politics and prejudice apart
INDIA
India unveils crew for historic ‘Gaganyaan’ mission
HEADLINE STORY
Citi hires Viswas Raghavan as new banking head
News
Nottingham stabbing: Families accuse police of ‘ongoing mismanagement’
HEADLINE STORY
Everything we know about Anant Ambani’s wedding preps
News
Maryam Nawaz takes over as first-ever woman chief minister in Pakistan
News
I am a living proof that UK is not racist, says Sunak
News
Air India’s new inflight safety video celebrates Indian classical dance forms
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW