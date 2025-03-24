Subrang Arts showcases vibrant folk dances of Gujarat at UK venues

Skip to content
Subrang Arts Showcases Gujarat’s Folk Dances Across UK Venues

Darshana Vadgama-Envy Studios
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 24, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Subrang Arts, a leading South Asian arts organization, has launched a stunning production titled Taaliyo na Taale, which highlights the vibrant folk dances, or garbas, of Gujarat, West India. Recognized by UNESCO as an "intangible cultural heritage of humanity," garbas are living traditions passed down through generations, symbolizing the feminine, divine, and cyclical nature of life.

This colorful production, which recently premiered to a full house at Fairfield Halls, Croydon, celebrates the festive spirit of garbas through various dance styles like Tippani, Supdi, Holi, and manjira. Directed by resident choreographers Harsha Amin and Sarika Shah, Taaliyo na Taale features a cast of 43 local participants, ranging in age, dressed in traditional costumes, and enhanced by visual projections that transport audiences through the cultural landscapes of Gujarat.

Chairperson Lata Desai expressed the pride of Subrang Arts in showcasing a production that not only celebrates the UNESCO recognition but also promotes social cohesion and cultural pride. She described the project as a way to unite people, encourage healthy well-being, and preserve Gujarati heritage.

Following its successful premiere, the production will now tour the UK, with performances at Watersmeet Theatre, Rickmansworth on 27th April 2025, Wyllyotts Theatre, Potters Bar on 5th October 2025, and Harrow Arts Centre, Harrow on 16th November 2025. Subrang Arts is also seeking sponsorships and funding to take the production to other locations nationally.

For further information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Lata Desai at 07495279503 or email info@subrangarts.co.uk. Additional details can be found at www.subrangarts.co.uk.

